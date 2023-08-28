Diddy Donates $2M to Organizations of Young Black Men to Invest in 'Future of Our Culture'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker, through his Sean Combs Foundation and Combs Global, pledges the huge amount of money to a university football team and an investment fund.

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has shown his generous side by giving back to his people. The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker donated $2 million to organizations of young black men and revealed that he did so because he wanted to invest "in the future of our culture."

On Friday, August 25, the 53-year-old hip-hop artist and legendary producer, through his Sean Combs Foundation, pledged $1 million to the Jackson State University football team. At that time, the graduate of Howard University was at the Center Parc Stadium in Georgia State to watch a football game where Jackson State University played against South Carolina State.

"Supporting historically Black colleges and universities is crucial to preserving their legacy and ensuring they continue to change lives," Diddy explained the reason behind his donation in a statement. "This donation to Jackson State is not just a financial contribution, it's an investment in the future of our culture."

"If it wasn't for HBCUs, I wouldn't be here," the rapper stated in an interview with ESPN at the Friday game. "Supporting HBCUs is not just my honor, it's my responsibility. You know, my grandmother raised me to make sure I sow my seed in my community and that's what I'm going to continue to do." He also revealed that the HBCUs are "under-resourced" and he is "here to do something about it."

Earlier that day, Diddy announced that he, along with Earn Your Leisure (EYL) and its founders Rashad Bilal as well as Troy Millings, donated $1 million to an investment fund during his appearance at Invest Fest in Atlanta. At the event which was hosted by the two founders, Diddy stated, "I'm thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure. We're going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community."

According to a press release from Diddy's investment portfolio Combs Global, the fund itself will be used for financial literacy efforts which put "the investment strategies discussed on EYL into action." In addition, it provides "a practical model for economic empowerment."

The moment the "Coming Home" rapper gave the check during the event was documented in a video that the official X account of Earn Your Leisure shared on the platform. In the clip, he revealed that proceeds from the "special" fund will also help his three Capital Preparatory charter schools in New York and Connecticut. It will include the one in his home neighborhood, Harlem.

