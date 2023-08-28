 

Diddy Donates $2M to Organizations of Young Black Men to Invest in 'Future of Our Culture'

Diddy Donates $2M to Organizations of Young Black Men to Invest in 'Future of Our Culture'
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker, through his Sean Combs Foundation and Combs Global, pledges the huge amount of money to a university football team and an investment fund.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has shown his generous side by giving back to his people. The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker donated $2 million to organizations of young black men and revealed that he did so because he wanted to invest "in the future of our culture."

On Friday, August 25, the 53-year-old hip-hop artist and legendary producer, through his Sean Combs Foundation, pledged $1 million to the Jackson State University football team. At that time, the graduate of Howard University was at the Center Parc Stadium in Georgia State to watch a football game where Jackson State University played against South Carolina State.

"Supporting historically Black colleges and universities is crucial to preserving their legacy and ensuring they continue to change lives," Diddy explained the reason behind his donation in a statement. "This donation to Jackson State is not just a financial contribution, it's an investment in the future of our culture."

"If it wasn't for HBCUs, I wouldn't be here," the rapper stated in an interview with ESPN at the Friday game. "Supporting HBCUs is not just my honor, it's my responsibility. You know, my grandmother raised me to make sure I sow my seed in my community and that's what I'm going to continue to do." He also revealed that the HBCUs are "under-resourced" and he is "here to do something about it."

  Editors' Pick

Earlier that day, Diddy announced that he, along with Earn Your Leisure (EYL) and its founders Rashad Bilal as well as Troy Millings, donated $1 million to an investment fund during his appearance at Invest Fest in Atlanta. At the event which was hosted by the two founders, Diddy stated, "I'm thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure. We're going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community."

According to a press release from Diddy's investment portfolio Combs Global, the fund itself will be used for financial literacy efforts which put "the investment strategies discussed on EYL into action." In addition, it provides "a practical model for economic empowerment."

The moment the "Coming Home" rapper gave the check during the event was documented in a video that the official X account of Earn Your Leisure shared on the platform. In the clip, he revealed that proceeds from the "special" fund will also help his three Capital Preparatory charter schools in New York and Connecticut. It will include the one in his home neighborhood, Harlem.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Diddy Announces Collaboration With Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and The Weeknd for New Album

Diddy Announces Collaboration With Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and The Weeknd for New Album

Diddy Fails to Secure Multi-Million Dollar Cannabis Deal

Diddy Fails to Secure Multi-Million Dollar Cannabis Deal

'Proudest Father' Diddy Showers 'Amazing' Daughter With Praises on Her 17th Birthday

'Proudest Father' Diddy Showers 'Amazing' Daughter With Praises on Her 17th Birthday

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Slapped With Two Charges in DUI Case

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Slapped With Two Charges in DUI Case

Latest News
Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors
  • Aug 28, 2023

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Stormzy and Maya Jama Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation Rumors
  • Aug 28, 2023

Stormzy and Maya Jama Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Diddy Donates $2M to Organizations of Young Black Men to Invest in 'Future of Our Culture'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Diddy Donates $2M to Organizations of Young Black Men to Invest in 'Future of Our Culture'

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand
  • Aug 28, 2023

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus
  • Aug 28, 2023

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino
  • Aug 28, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law