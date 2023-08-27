Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The B2K lead singer and the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, who dated for four years before calling it quits in 2016, can be seen smiling and laughing while riding a rollercoaster with their son Megaa and daughter A'mei.

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Omarion and Apryl Jones may no longer be together as partners, but they manage to have a good co-parenting relationship. The B2K lead singer and his ex recently took a trip to Disney Worlds with their kids, son Megaa and daughter A'mei, and in a video from the vacation, they all looked happy.

In the clip, which was posted on Twitter, the family were all smiles as they rode a rollercoaster. The video also includes a montage of them posing at the Magic Kingdom Park.

In the accompanying message, Omarion wrote, "Watch til the end to see how our day ended at Disney World [two crying laughing emojis]." He added, "Don't let anything stop you from having a great day."

Fans loved to see Omarion and Aprly's co-parenting in a healthy way. "They look happy asf. Love to see it," one person wrote. "Family. At the end of the day . Time heals all wound," another commented, while a third raved, "That's awesome co parenting right there."

Omarion dated Apryl Jones for four years before calling it quits in June 2016. Around three years later, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star dated her ex's B2K bandmate Lil Fizz. They went public with their romance in 2019 but split in January 2020.

It was not until October 2021 that Fizz publicly apologized to O. When performing at the "2021 Millennium Tour", Fizz admitted to O that he was "f**ked up." He said at the time, "I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother. I did some snake a** s**t, and I'm not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family."

