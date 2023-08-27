 

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The B2K lead singer and the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, who dated for four years before calling it quits in 2016, can be seen smiling and laughing while riding a rollercoaster with their son Megaa and daughter A'mei.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Omarion and Apryl Jones may no longer be together as partners, but they manage to have a good co-parenting relationship. The B2K lead singer and his ex recently took a trip to Disney Worlds with their kids, son Megaa and daughter A'mei, and in a video from the vacation, they all looked happy.

In the clip, which was posted on Twitter, the family were all smiles as they rode a rollercoaster. The video also includes a montage of them posing at the Magic Kingdom Park.

In the accompanying message, Omarion wrote, "Watch til the end to see how our day ended at Disney World [two crying laughing emojis]." He added, "Don't let anything stop you from having a great day."

  Editors' Pick

Fans loved to see Omarion and Aprly's co-parenting in a healthy way. "They look happy asf. Love to see it," one person wrote. "Family. At the end of the day . Time heals all wound," another commented, while a third raved, "That's awesome co parenting right there."

Omarion dated Apryl Jones for four years before calling it quits in June 2016. Around three years later, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star dated her ex's B2K bandmate Lil Fizz. They went public with their romance in 2019 but split in January 2020.

It was not until October 2021 that Fizz publicly apologized to O. When performing at the "2021 Millennium Tour", Fizz admitted to O that he was "f**ked up." He said at the time, "I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother. I did some snake a** s**t, and I'm not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Related Posts
Omarion Shoots His Shot With Nia Long Although He Isn't Into Monogamous Relationship

Omarion Shoots His Shot With Nia Long Although He Isn't Into Monogamous Relationship

Omarion Shares Message to Female Fan for Believing She's Engaged to Him

Omarion Shares Message to Female Fan for Believing She's Engaged to Him

Omarion Keeps the Window Open Amid Nia Long Dating Speculation

Omarion Keeps the Window Open Amid Nia Long Dating Speculation

Omarion Responds to Fan Calling Him 'Corny' for Sharing Thirst Trap: 'Be Unbothered'

Omarion Responds to Fan Calling Him 'Corny' for Sharing Thirst Trap: 'Be Unbothered'

Latest News
Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last
  • Aug 27, 2023

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Miley Cyrus Needed Therapy to 'Heal' From Criticisms as Child Star
  • Aug 27, 2023

Miley Cyrus Needed Therapy to 'Heal' From Criticisms as Child Star

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids
  • Aug 27, 2023

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California
  • Aug 27, 2023

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed
  • Aug 27, 2023

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Dinah Jane Likens Her Musical Comeback to 'Rebirth'
  • Aug 27, 2023

Dinah Jane Likens Her Musical Comeback to 'Rebirth'

Most Read
Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu
Celebrity

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Turned Into 'A*****' Due to His Jealousy

Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Turned Into 'A*****' Due to His Jealousy

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags