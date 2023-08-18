 

Rita Ora Used to Think Sharing Her Private Life Was Part of Her 'Job' as Public Figure

Rita Ora Used to Think Sharing Her Private Life Was Part of Her 'Job' as Public Figure
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hot Right Now' singer decided to get married to Taika Waititi in a private ceremony after she realized she didn't have to share every detail of her private life.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora admitted it was a revelation for her and Taika Waititi, 48, to have got married in secret because she's got so used to living her life in the public eye, but she's vowed to do more to "protect" her private life in the future. She said, "Privacy, it has been an up-and-down battle. I have lived my life in the public eye for about a decade but I have learnt a lot with my personal life and my career."

"With the wedding we decided to keep it super close as we felt like it was important for us. That was something I had never done. I have always shared as I thought it was my job to share as I am a public figure, but you don't have to. When you get something precious you want to protect it."

Since her wedding, the 32-year-old singer has been open about her desire to have children. The "I Will Never Let You Down" singer tied the knot with filmmaker Taika - who has two daughters with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley - last August and she hopes to start a family with him "when the time is right."

  Editors' Pick

"Family is so so important to me. I'd love to have children of course when the time is right. Fingers crossed," Rita said in an upcoming episode of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge".

Rita recently described her husband as her "biggest supporter and advocate" and she appreciated being able to "bounce ideas" with him for her latest album "You and I". She told People magazine, "I love bouncing ideas with him. It's really cool and easy, and he's got really great perspective and taste. With this album and everything, I think it's just set a really great precedent for what we could potentially do."

The "Hot Right Now" hitmaker wrote her new album while her romance with Taika was starting to blossom. She said, "They say, 'Try and write down everything you're feeling,' but I never really did that until this album. These journals turned into diaries I would show to my producers and be like, 'Hey, do you think we can maybe turn these into songs?' And he was like, 'Are you f****** kidding? Yes, let's go.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Blue Beetle' Director Teases Easter Eggs in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie

Prince Harry Delivers Inspiring Speech in Trailer for 'Heart of Invictus'
Related Posts
Rita Ora Gives Fans a Look at Her and Taika Waititi's Intimate Wedding in 'You and I' Music Video

Rita Ora Gives Fans a Look at Her and Taika Waititi's Intimate Wedding in 'You and I' Music Video

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Only Had 8 Guests at Their 'Super Simple' Wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Only Had 8 Guests at Their 'Super Simple' Wedding

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Jokingly Says She Ruins Friendship With Now-Husband Taika Waititi by Doing This

Rita Ora Jokingly Says She Ruins Friendship With Now-Husband Taika Waititi by Doing This

Latest News
Prince Harry Delivers Inspiring Speech in Trailer for 'Heart of Invictus'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Prince Harry Delivers Inspiring Speech in Trailer for 'Heart of Invictus'

Rita Ora Used to Think Sharing Her Private Life Was Part of Her 'Job' as Public Figure
  • Aug 18, 2023

Rita Ora Used to Think Sharing Her Private Life Was Part of Her 'Job' as Public Figure

'Blue Beetle' Director Teases Easter Eggs in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie
  • Aug 18, 2023

'Blue Beetle' Director Teases Easter Eggs in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie

Hozier Vows to Join 'in Solidarity' If Musicians and Songwriters Stage Strike Over the Use of AI
  • Aug 18, 2023

Hozier Vows to Join 'in Solidarity' If Musicians and Songwriters Stage Strike Over the Use of AI

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke
  • Aug 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke

Michael Cera 'Depressed' After Finishing 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Michael Cera 'Depressed' After Finishing 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Being Run Over at Car Dealership

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream