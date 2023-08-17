Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids

Instagram Celebrity

While her husband Prince Harry is on a charity trip to Asia, the Duchess of Sussex has been hanging out with her friends as she recently celebrated her birthday.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly has paid tribute to her children with a $2,000 necklace she wore to her birthday celebrations. The former "Suits" actress, 42, has been hanging out with friends for the last couple of weeks with and without her husband Prince Harry, 38, with whom she has son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Meghan is seen pairing a black tank top with a personalized gold pendant in a new photo shared by her pal Myka Harris on Instagram on Tuesday, August 15. The Instagram Story was captioned, "Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses."

Meghan Markle pays tribute to her children with her pendant

Page Six has reported Meghan was wears an Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace, which sells for up to $2,555, in the pic. It said royal watchers are speculating that it could include an engraving to her kids as buyers get the option to add special names or phrases to the piece, which can come with up to three diamonds.

Meghan's necklace has only one diamond, but a fan said she could add two more in tribute to Harry and their two kids as buyers often use the diamonds to mark how many loved ones they have in their lives.

In the photo, the duchess is draping her arms around celebrity hair colourist Kadi Lee, who runs beauty and wellness brand Highbrow Hippie along with Harris, and poet Cleo Wade at an outdoor table as the three beam at the camera.

Celeb hairstylist Serge Normant, who styled the royal's hair for her May 2018 wedding, was also tagged in the photo, with Harris adding, "missing sweet @sergenormant."

Harry was recently said to be missing his wife "very much" during his Asia tour. The duke was said to be pining for Meghan while on his travels by his long-term polo-playing friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Ignacio, 46, whose wife is Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier, 42, told the Daily Telegraph about their Asia trip, "We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip. Although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here."

His comments came after Meghan was photographed wearing a $4 anti-stress patch that is said to give users "resonance" and "frequencies" to achieve calm.

The former "Suits" actress was photographed wearing the circular patch on her left wrist as she attended an appointment in her hometown of Montecito, where she and Harry have a $14 million mansion, on Thursday, August 10 with a bodyguard by her side.

Harry has been away from Meghan while on tour to visit a sports summit and to promote the Sentebale charity he founded to help young people in southern Africa.

He also recently travelled on his own to King Charles' coronation in May - with their time apart sparking widespread reports the duke and duchess' marriage is in trouble.

A source previously told Page Six there is no truth in reports and rumours Harry and Meghan's relationship is in trouble. One said, "It's not true. It's literally made up."

You can share this post!