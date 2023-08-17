 

Jessica Chastain Open to Making 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel

Jessica Chastain Open to Making 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel
A24
Movie

The 'Scenes From a Marriage' actress would love to reprise her role in the follow-up to the J. C. Chandor-directed crime drama starring Oscar Isaac and David Oyelowo.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain is keen to make a sequel to "A Most Violent Year". The 46-year-old actress teamed up with Oscar Isaac and David Oyelowo in the 2014 crime-drama, and Jessica would jump at the chance to star in a sequel to the J. C. Chandor-directed film.

"Here's the reality, and we'll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I'm waiting to get written. Waiting on. It's a story about capitalism using this family, [it's] the American story. J.C. has a really good ... when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it's amazing, so I'm waiting. I'm just waiting to get a script," Jessica explained to the "Awardist" podcast.

  Editors' Pick

Jessica played the part of Anna Morales in the original movie, and the character is now ready to be "let out of her cage." She said, "You know she grew up in a not great situation, she's got the gun in her purse, she's ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She's ready to be let out of her cage."

Jessica starred alongside Oscar in HBO's 2021 miniseries "Scenes From a Marriage". However, the Hollywood star previously revealed that the drama series actually changed their friendship.

Jessica explained to Vanity Fair magazine, " 'Scenes From a Marriage' was very tough. And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much 'I love you,' 'I hate you' in that series."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show
Latest News
'Blue Beetle' Director Puts Heart and Soul So Fans Feel Welcome in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie
  • Aug 17, 2023

'Blue Beetle' Director Puts Heart and Soul So Fans Feel Welcome in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show
  • Aug 17, 2023

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song
  • Aug 17, 2023

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

Jessica Chastain Open to Making 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel
  • Aug 17, 2023

Jessica Chastain Open to Making 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires
  • Aug 17, 2023

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch
  • Aug 17, 2023

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Most Read
Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam
Movie

Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'

Zachary Levi Urges People to Stop Watching 'Garbage' Content Produced by Hollywood

Zachary Levi Urges People to Stop Watching 'Garbage' Content Produced by Hollywood

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Fussing Over James Bond Rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Fussing Over James Bond Rumors

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain

Jessica Chastain Would Love to Return for 'The Help' Sequel

Jessica Chastain Would Love to Return for 'The Help' Sequel

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie