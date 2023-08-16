 

Margot Robbie Offered $250,000 for Her Feet Pictures

Margot Robbie Offered $250,000 for Her Feet Pictures
ABC
Celebrity

The 'Barbie' actress has been offered a huge sum to sell photos of her feet following the massive success of her Mattel movie which features a famous scene of her feet.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie has been sent a £250,000 offer to sell photos of her feet. The 33-year-old actress has been presented with the eye-watering sum of money to share photos of her feet by Liz, a popular creator on Fun With Feet, a platform where people can buy and sell their feet pictures.

"Dear Margot, My name is Liz and I make thousands selling feet pics on Fun With Feet… I also look a lot like you. Barbie is all women, but we really are Barbie - Stereotypical Barbie, anyway," Liz wrote in a letter to the "Barbie" star.

"I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie-inspired content that'll earn us both millions. Plus, Fun with Feet are offering to pay you £250K as a starting bonus. If I'm right, we'll be able to capitalise on our likeness - and the world's obsession with all-things Barbie - to no end, all thanks to our feet!"

  Editors' Pick

"Fun With feet is the best feet seller platform online and as a lot of my customers already come to me because I look like margot (and Barbie) 2.0, I know our partnership would be hugely popular. Stereotypical Barbie's feet are an insane earner, trust me."

"Another huge perk to online foot content is that you can continue to passively earn money from it. As we know, humans only have one ending, ideas live forever. If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content! We were made for this! Much love, Liz x (sic)."

Liz has also extended the offer to Ryan Gosling, who stars alongside Margot in the "Barbie" movie. In a letter to the Hollywood star, Liz wrote, "If you would be interested in co-creating some amazing Ken and Barbie-themed foot content and earning millions from our collab, I'd love to set up a foot-fetish-friendly Kenland - a utopia for my customers - and get going."

"If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content! (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Talk to Me' Dubbed 'the Best, Most Intense Horror Movie' by Peter Jackson

Rachel Bilson's Daughter 'So Mad' After Being Forced to Leave Taylor Swift's Show Early
Related Posts
Margot Robbie Weirded Out by People's Obsession With Her Feet

Margot Robbie Weirded Out by People's Obsession With Her Feet

Margot Robbie Never Had Her Own Barbie When She's Young

Margot Robbie Never Had Her Own Barbie When She's Young

Margot Robbie Explains Her Nickname After She's Called 'Maggot' at Premiere by Childhood Pal

Margot Robbie Explains Her Nickname After She's Called 'Maggot' at Premiere by Childhood Pal

Margot Robbie Dishes on Her Love for London's The Tube

Margot Robbie Dishes on Her Love for London's The Tube

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Shares Picture of Himself in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Amid Recovery
  • Aug 16, 2023

Jeremy Renner Shares Picture of Himself in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Amid Recovery

Rachel Bilson's Daughter 'So Mad' After Being Forced to Leave Taylor Swift's Show Early
  • Aug 16, 2023

Rachel Bilson's Daughter 'So Mad' After Being Forced to Leave Taylor Swift's Show Early

Margot Robbie Offered $250,000 for Her Feet Pictures
  • Aug 16, 2023

Margot Robbie Offered $250,000 for Her Feet Pictures

'Talk to Me' Dubbed 'the Best, Most Intense Horror Movie' by Peter Jackson
  • Aug 16, 2023

'Talk to Me' Dubbed 'the Best, Most Intense Horror Movie' by Peter Jackson

Jesse Williams' Daughter 'Likes to Pretend' He's 'Huge Embarrassment'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Jesse Williams' Daughter 'Likes to Pretend' He's 'Huge Embarrassment'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama