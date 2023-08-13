 

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'
Instagram
Music

The 'Fast and Furious' actor weighs in on hip-hop's 50th anniversary, finding it surreal for him to witness the genre's powerful impact 'in every single aspect of life.'

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ludacris is glad with hip-hop's "global domination." The genre marks its 50th anniversary this year, and Ludacris feels proud to have played his part in hip-hop's success.

"Well, it is a big deal. I guess it's surreal for me because you could say it's like I'm growing up with hip-hop and I didn't know anything else when I was born," the 45-year-old rap star - whose real name is Christopher Bridges - told PEOPLE when asked what the milestone means to him.

"So to realise that it's still, in my opinion, so young and so dominant, it is the best thing that could ever happen in the world because it is so omnipresent in every single aspect of life, not only mine, but it seems to be the rest of the world as well. It's like global domination, man. Basically the impact that it's had in only 50 years is beyond my wildest imagination. That's what I'm trying to say."

  Editors' Pick

Ludacris believes he's been unaffected by his own success in the music business. He reflected, "I stayed true to myself and who I am in all shape, forms and fashion of the word."

Despite this, Ludacris noted that his life has changed dramatically since the start of his career. The rapper - who married his wife Eudoxie in 2014 - said, "Things have changed just in terms of the progress of my subject matter, things that I speak about, obviously because of me just growing up to having different experiences."

"So I went from 'h*** in different area codes' to being married. So the progression and evolution of an artist and him not only reflecting the times in his music, but talking about his reality, that's the best way to put it. It's a beautiful thing, man."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bob Dylan Shocked by 'Lifelong Friend' Robbie Robertson's Death

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels
Related Posts
Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation

Ludacris Says He's Blown Away After Receiving Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ludacris Says He's Blown Away After Receiving Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ludacris Urged to Make Music Comeback After Debuting Impressive Freestyle Rap

Ludacris Urged to Make Music Comeback After Debuting Impressive Freestyle Rap

Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested and Charged With Murder Over Atlanta Shooting

Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested and Charged With Murder Over Atlanta Shooting

Latest News
Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'
  • Aug 13, 2023

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Bob Dylan Shocked by 'Lifelong Friend' Robbie Robertson's Death
  • Aug 13, 2023

Bob Dylan Shocked by 'Lifelong Friend' Robbie Robertson's Death

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring
  • Aug 13, 2023

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring

Jamie Lee Curtis Credited for Saving 'Freaky Friday'
  • Aug 13, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis Credited for Saving 'Freaky Friday'

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post
  • Aug 13, 2023

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album
  • Aug 13, 2023

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Most Read
Katharine McPhee's 'Horrible' Family Tragedy That Forces Her to Cancel Concerts Revealed
Music

Katharine McPhee's 'Horrible' Family Tragedy That Forces Her to Cancel Concerts Revealed

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Robbie Robertson Proud to Support Bob Dylan When He Switched Genres

Robbie Robertson Proud to Support Bob Dylan When He Switched Genres

Marvin Gaye's 18 Unheard Songs to Feature in Upcoming 'Let's Get It On' Reissue

Marvin Gaye's 18 Unheard Songs to Feature in Upcoming 'Let's Get It On' Reissue

Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium

Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame