 

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

David Ayer insists his version 'plays much better' than the studio's cut which was met with negative reviews and assures fans that the 'unseen' version will be unleashed someday.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Ayer is confident his "Suicide Squad" cut have its "time to be shared." The 55-year-old director sat at the helm for the 2016 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, which was met with critical reviews, but he has since claimed the final cut is "not my movie."

Now Ayer claims DC co-chief James Gunn has reassured him his version of the movie - which starred Jared Leto and Margot Robbie - will "be shared" at some point. "There's a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people," Ayer wrote in a lengthy post on X.

"And I'm aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn't until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have."

  Editors' Pick

"All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it's time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I'm chained to this thing. I'm riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey. Welcome to my Ted talk (sic)."

In July 2021, Ayer blasted the studio cut of "Suicide Squad". In a letter posted on Twitter, he explained, "I put my life into 'Suicide Squad'. I made something amazing - My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some 'bad people' who are s*** on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul)."

"The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut - It's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods
Related Posts
David Ayer Teases 'Shockingly Different 'Suicide Squad' Cut

David Ayer Teases 'Shockingly Different 'Suicide Squad' Cut

Joel Kinnaman Admits David Ayer's 2016 'Suicide Squad' Was Disappointing

Joel Kinnaman Admits David Ayer's 2016 'Suicide Squad' Was Disappointing

Jared Leto Denies 'Suicide Squad' Rat Prank Story, Insists He Never Gave Margot Robbie Twisted Gift

Jared Leto Denies 'Suicide Squad' Rat Prank Story, Insists He Never Gave Margot Robbie Twisted Gift

Latest News
Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 09, 2023

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie
  • Aug 09, 2023

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods
  • Aug 09, 2023

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker
  • Aug 09, 2023

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House
  • Aug 09, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Most Read
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story
Movie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur