Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal
The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker temporarily stops his performance at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to help expecting parents announce the gender of their baby.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran halted a gig over the weekend to help a couple announce the gender of their unborn baby. The 32-year-old pop star was taking the stage at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, August 5 when he spotted the parents-to-be in the audience holding up a sign asking him to help them announce their big news - and he stopped his song "Perfect" and asked them to hand over the envelope which contained the gender reveal.

"I will go back to singing 'Perfect', but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing," he told the audience. Ed was seen tearing open the envelope in a video posted on Instagram and telling the stadium, "It's a girl!"

The reveal prompted huge cheers from the audience and the delighted couple were seen embracing as they celebrated. Ed then went on to tell them, "Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome. It's very awesome," before resuming his set.

The singer is dad to two girls - Lyra Antartica and Jupiter - with his wife Cherry Seaborn. Ed previously admitted his life totally changed when he became a dad and he is now healthier and happier.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden", he explained his days are now much more structured. He said, "I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four. It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great. "I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day ... I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good."

