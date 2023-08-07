Orlando Bloom Enjoys the Trills of High-Speed Driving

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor reveals how he relishes 'moving and travelling at speed' as he discusses his love for cars and working in his garage.

AceShowbiz - Self-professed "petrolhead" Orlando Bloom confesses it's not just wife Katy Perry that gets his "heart racing." The 46-year-old actor is playing motorsport marketing executive Danny Moore - based on GT Academy founder Darren Cox - in the upcoming biographical sports drama "Gran Turismo", and he has admitted he is very much into his cars and gets a thrill out of "moving and travelling at speed."

"I've done a few Porsche track days. I've got a 911 1973 Sport, which I really love," he said in an interview with the new issue of Radio Times magazine.

The "Lord of the Rings" star - who shot to fame playing Legolas in the epic fantasy adventure trilogy - likes to get under the bonnet and look after his motor, though he admits it doesn't take much work. Bloom - who has two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with his 38-year-old pop star spouse - continued, "I maintain it, obviously, to drive it. But, actually, those cars don't need a lot of maintenance. I do enjoy moving and travelling at speed. It's just something that gets my heart racing."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star admits he wishes he could have been a Formula One ace like Sir Lewis Hamilton. He said, "I think it's easy to underestimate athletes like that, although definitely a team sport. The mechanics build the cars and the drivers race the cars, and it's all about the team. If you are with the right car and the right people, you get the right results. That's kind of an interesting metaphor for life."

