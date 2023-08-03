Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put On a United Front in New Video Amid Split Rumors

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit cozily side-by-side in the clip to support the young people's foundation, The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented a united front to the world in the face of widespread reports their marriage is in trouble. Prince Harry, 38, and former "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, 41, sat cozily side-by-side on Wednesday, August 2, for a video in support of the young people's foundation, The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, after reports they have been spending time apart.

As they spoke about their two children, son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet, Harry said about the good cause, "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful." Meghan chimed in, "They don't know it yet, but they will."

The couple made the clip as their Archewell Foundation is on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee. Insiders have denied widespread reports in the U.S. the couple have been giving each other space. One source insisted Page Six, "It's not true - it's literally made up."

The reports the couple were taking time apart were spurred on by the fact Meghan has hardly returned to the U.K. since Megxit, and was not with Harry when he returned to Britain in May to see his father King Charles' coronation at London's Westminster Abbey. A source told The Sun, "Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family."

Meghan stayed in their mansion in California for their boy Archie's fourth birthday. The video comes after Harry and Meghan's big-money Spotify deal ended in June, while the Duke of Sussex's green travel project Travalyst made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him. Their appearance also comes as it was announced the couple will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf together next month for the events between September 9 and 16.

