 

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

In a new interview, the 'How I Met Your Father' star also addresses rumor that she was pressured into undergoing the operation to donate her organ to the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Francia Raisa has revealed how her body has been adjusting to the loss of an organ after she donated one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez. In a new interview, the actress has opened up about her health conditions post-surgery.

During her appearance on "GOOD GUYS" podcast with Josh Peck, the 35-year-old said she had the "worst pain" after the 2017 surgery. "Your body ultimately goes into shock," she said while explaining how the body processes the loss of an organ.

The former "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" star claimed that during one of her tests, she was getting an injection and "felt the worst pain." She also admitted that she did not follow the proper routine and medication after the surgery. As a result of this, her body is still coping with the loss.

During the interview, Francia also addressed speculation that she was "forced" to donate her kidney to Selena. "I've said this before... I just felt it in my heart. I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen," she said, showing no regret over her decision. She went on stressing, "No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."

Despite her generous action, Francia never saw it as something very "heroic." She described the entire experience to be very "normal" for her and recalled there was no panic or nervousness when she was giving a part of her body to someone who needed it.

Asked how she has been dealing with recent headlines regarding her relationship with Selena, Francia admitted she was never prepared for it and it caught her by surprise. The "How I Met Your Father" star also insisted that there's "no beef" between her and her old pal.

Rumors of rift between Selena and Francia surfaced in November after Selena told Rolling Stone magazine that she only had Taylor Swift as a friend in Hollywood. Francia then unfollowed Selena on Instagram, prompting the latter to respond by writing underneath a TikTok video that broke down the drama, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

Selena appeared to extend an olive branch on Francia's 35th birthday by sending her a loving message via social media on July 26. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," the 31-year-old singer/actress captioned throwback photos of her and her bestie. She further declared her loyalty to Francia as adding, "No matter where life takes us, I love you. [a heath emoji] @franciaraisa."

Francia then responded to Selena's birthday shout-out by telling a paparazzo later that month, "There's no beef, guys."

