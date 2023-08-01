 

Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley

Hinting at the reason why she decided to part ways with the Wham! star, Cronin explains she is a 'quite traditional' girl who's looking for a 'monogamous relationship.'

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Cronin has suggested infidelity ended her relationship with Andrew Ridgeley. The 45-year-old model was first rumored to have dated the Wham! singer in June 2022 but confirmed in May this year they had separated because he wasn't "relationship material," and she's now explained she's looking for a man who has the "same set of values" she does.

"I'm looking for a monogamous relationship. When the next Mr. Right comes along, he will have the same set of values that I have. I'm quite traditional, a sweet, country girl. I'm also discerning and want to be around other people who understand what that means," she told the Daily Mail newspaper.

But Amanda admitted she can be difficult to date. She added, "I'm intelligent, demanding. Not for everyone."

Despite the end of their relationship, Amanda - who received a multi-million-pound divorce settlement in 2019 from 59-year-old energy titan Mark Daeche - is "proud" to be able to say she dated the 60-year-old former chart star.

She said, "It's massive - dating Andrew Ridgeley from Wham! - wow. I'm quite proud of it. He's a good person and it was just great, a lot of fun, and will make a fabulous chapter in my memoir."

The "Millionairess and Me" star praised the "brave" singer for the recent Netflix documentary about Wham!, explaining Andrew was keen to shine a light on what a "wonderful genius" his late bandmate George Michael was. She said, "I think it was very well done. It was so brave of Andrew to step forward and we talked about the documentary often."

"He really wanted people, especially the younger demographic - who may only have known of George Michael from negative headlines about his illness and sudden passing - to understand what a wonderful genius he was, a singer, songwriter, producer and amazing friend. Also, that the band had four members [backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie], not two, and each played a massive part."

