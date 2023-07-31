 

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The director of the Margot Robbie-fronted Mattel doll movie explains inspiration behind the joke in the very last scene of her newly-premiered big-screen project.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Greta Gerwig claims the genitals gag finale of "Barbie" was inspired by the childhood shame she felt with her body. The 39-year-old filmmaker's hit film about the doll wraps up with a joke where actress Margot Robbie's Barbie character appears to have become human and strides into a doctor's office where she exclaims with a grin, "I'm here to see my gynaecologist" - after the film earlier stressed she and the other Barbies and Kens had no private parts.

"With this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels," Greta, who co-wrote "Barbie" with her director husband Noah Baumbach, 53, told USA Today about the finale.

"I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn't even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden."

  Editors' Pick

"And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy. I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, 'Barbie does it, too' - that's both funny and emotional. There are so many things like that throughout the movie. It was always about looking for the levity and the heart."

"Barbie" pulled in a massive $162 million during its opening weekend, giving Greta the record for the biggest opening ever for a film directed by a woman.

The "Little Women" director also told IndieWire about the movie's ending, "I feel that line and that ending is something that I feel about most things that I've ever made - there's something where I don't rightly feel like I can take credit for it. It sort of came to me in a dream and then it was like, 'It can be no other way.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sinead O'Connor's Plans Before Death Detailed by Her Management Team

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing
Related Posts
Margot Robbie Spends Over $50K While Taking a Break From 'Barbie' Press Tour

Margot Robbie Spends Over $50K While Taking a Break From 'Barbie' Press Tour

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Fart Joke Scrapped After Failing to Amuse Audiences at Test Screenings

'Barbie' Fart Joke Scrapped After Failing to Amuse Audiences at Test Screenings

Whoopi Goldberg 'Shocked' by Conservatives' Backlash Against 'Barbie' Movie

Whoopi Goldberg 'Shocked' by Conservatives' Backlash Against 'Barbie' Movie

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent
Movie

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body