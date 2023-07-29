 

Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef

A few months after fuming at the 'B***h from da Soul' femcee, the 'No More Parties' raptress is believed by her social media livestream viewers to have said 'lil Latto' in the snippet.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray appeared to have dissed Latto (previously Mulatto) in a snippet of her new music. Having her name mentioned on the "B***h from da Soul" femcee's "Put It on Da Floor" song, the "No More Parties" raptress was believed by many to have retaliated back through her work.

The 26-year-old shared a snippet of her upcoming project on Friday, July 28, as she caught up with her fans on TikTok Live. During the social media livestream, she appeared to briefly rap, "Hop up on that couch and roll lil Latto out the bag."

Coi's TikTok Live viewers noticed the lyrics she spitted and assumed she dissed Latto. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring the snippet, one Instagram user suggested, "Her comprehension crazy she really thought she was talkn bout her body when she was talkn bout her music career." The user added a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

Another similarly pointed out, "Crazy how attention seeking she is over all this & it wasn't even a diss lmao [a laughing emoji]. That's sad honestly, latto publicly, on stage & all said 'Coi i love your body, I have no problem with it' .. y'all still tryna make it out like this girl body shamed her." A third added, "It's crazy how she was offended at first. Then Latto literally said it wasn't a diss. Then Coi wore a whole outfit that had Latto name on it honoring women then do this. She lane asf for that."

A fourth, on the other hand, begged to differ, "For everyone in the comments saying Latto never dissed Coi and Coi shouldn't have reacted is clearly slow. Saying you smoking on someone period is a diss. In street culture when you reference anybody saying you 'smoking' them it is exactly a diss and mostly used when discussing your opps dead or alive. Ex. King Von 'Smoking Tooka' Lil Durk 'Smoking Nuski' & Gucci Mane 'Smoking Pookie Loc' and many other rappers has used the same phrase."

Latto has previously mentioned Coi in her song "Put It on Da Floor". In the lyrics, she raps, "Blunts big as Coi Leray." Coi, however, perceived it as a body-shaming comment. In April, she tweeted, "Latto bye. Here you go taking [sic] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaoooo this s**t is never ending."

That same month, Latto showed love to Coi during a performance at Coachella in Indio, California. She first rapped, "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/ B***hes like to run their mouths but I'm the type to run the fade/ When your diamonds hit like this, you don't ever see the shade/ Got the key to my city, they gave me a holiday, b***h." She added, "Aye, Coi. By the way I love your body, baby."

