'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Cast Attend London Comic Con as Their Holographic Shelves

Rebecca Romijn and her co-stars on the new 'Star Trek' show were beamed in from Los Angeles and New York for an exclusive panel at the comic book convention in London.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stars of the show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" appeared as digital avatars from LA and New York to join MCM Comic Con's first holographic panel for fans in London. Rebecca Romijn, 50, who stars as Una Chin-Riley) on the Paramount+ show, as well as Ethan Peck, 37, (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding, 23, (Nyota Uhura) and Melissa Navia, 38, (Erica Ortegas) thrilled fans when their digital selves appeared for an exclusive panel hosted by Alex Zane, 44, on Friday, May 26.

"We have just literally been beamed in. It's another example of technology existing in Star Trek 40 or 50 years before it existed in real life, much like the flip phone and tricorders…wild!" Rebecca said.

During the panel, the stars also discussed filming the most recent series and revealed behind-the-scenes secrets from the set, with fans also treated to an exclusive first look at the upcoming series.

Fans of "Star Trek" have grown accustomed to seeing their favourite stars beamed from place to place using the transporter on the USS Enterprise over the last 56 years.

As a homage to the age-old "Star Trek" hallmark, Paramount+ worked with the global leader in live hologram technology, ARHT, to create a fitting, unique and iconic experience for fans attending MCM Comic Con in London. The technology provided the opportunity for the stars to get as close to an authentic "beaming in" experience as possible in real-life.

Cameron Dillavou, international chief marketing officer at Paramount+ said, "We are excited to bring 'Star Trek, Strange new Worlds' to life in the real world. We wanted to provide a mind-blowing, state-of-the-art experience for fans at MCM London Comic Con and having our stars attend as holograms while they are still in the US was the perfect way to do that. We hope fans of the show are as thrilled by the panel experience as we are."

Melissa Navia added, "I think that fans will be most excited to see 10 new episodes of 'Strange New Worlds'. The fans have been telling us all year that they have been watching season one over and over again and that's the highest compliment you can get as an actor or storyteller."

Season two of the show, which also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley, 40, as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane, 70, in a recurring role as Pelia, will premiere on Paramount+ from June 15.

