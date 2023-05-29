Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Bikini Body and Enjoys Wakeboarding With Kids in Miami

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 42-year-old Brazilian-born model flaunts her sculpted frame in a tiny two-piece swimsuit while cheering on her son Benjamin as they take turns with the wakeboard.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen just had fun summertime with her children as she continues to enjoy her single life. The supermodel took her son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, on a wakeboarding trip over the weekend.

The 42-year-old beauty donned a slouchy dark sweater, flip-flops and cutoff denim shorts as she made her way onto the boat on Saturday afternoon, May 27. She appeared to have chartered a speedboat for the fun-filled outing.

The Brazilian-born beauty brought a long a friend of her daughter Vivian. The family picked up their plus-one in parking lot as they got ready to board the boat. She shook hands with the boat's captain and shared hugs with a female friend before they headed out onto the water in Miami, Florida.

While on board the boat, Gisele showed off her toned figure in a black string bikini as she soaked up the sun. She sat on the boat with her daughter Vivian, who enjoyed a conversation and laughed with her friend, as they took turns with the wakeboard.

Gisele cheered on her son Benjamin as he wiped out in the surf and filmed him in action. She later changed into a long-sleeve, cropped rash-guard and boy short bathing suit bottoms as she stepped onto the wakeboard.

Gisele showed off her skills as she masterfully maneuvered the wake of the boat while her children looked on. Being a good sport, she laughed as she took a tumble off the board. She was paddling back to the boat after wiping out in the water, but quickly got back on the board for another try.

The family's fun summer outing came after it was reported that Gisele did have "hard times" when she missed her ex-husband Tom "terribly" following their split in October 2022. "There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life," a source told Radar Online, before assuring that the catwalk star is in "a great place mentally and physically."

Still, she has had not regret with her decision to call it quits with her former husband of 13 years. "Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," the source dished.

As she adjusts to a new routine post-breakup, Gisele is reportedly wasting no time dwelling on her broken heart. She, instead, is diving back into her uplifting wellness regimen which involves eating organic foods and practicing yoga and martial arts.

You can share this post!