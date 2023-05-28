Tina Turner Left $250M Worth of Wealth After She Sold Her Image Rights for $50M Before Death

OWN Celebrity

The 'What's Love Got to do With It' singer passed away leaving a fortune estimated at $250 million after selling her image rights two years before she died.

May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Turner increased her fortune to $250 million by selling her image rights for $50 million two years before her death. The "Private Dancer" singer, whose passing aged 83 at her $76 million compound overlooking Lake Zürich in Switzerland was announced on Wednesday, May 24 - made the deal with BMG, which included music rights.

"Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences," BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch, 68, said at the time. "We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best."

Tina amassed her fortune despite being born to a humble, share-cropping family in Brownsville, Tennessee. Her final fortune of $250 million, estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, didn't only come from her stream of hits including "What's Love Got to do With It" and "We Don't Need Another Hero".

She also starring in films such as "Tommy", "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome", and "Last Action Hero", while her 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It" told the story of her path to success and battle to hold onto her stage name during her painful divorce from her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner, who died in 2010 aged 76 after subjecting her to beatings and sex she said felt more like rape.

In a post on its website, BMG has pledged to "maintain and develop" Tina's legacy. The rights management giant added about the deal, "BMG is proud to announce it has acquired an extensive portfolio of rights in the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, one of the greatest and best-loved artists in popular music history, Tina Turner."

"Working hand-in-hand with Tina Turner, BMG will maintain and develop her musical treasure-trove and safeguard her inspirational legacy. The deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner's music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner's artist's share of her recordings, her music publishing writer's share, neighbouring rights and name, image, and likeness."

"Tina Turner's solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company."

You can share this post!