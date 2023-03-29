 

Sheryl Crow Pleads With Senator to Pass 'Sensible Gun Laws' After Nashville School Shooting

The 'My Favorite Mistake' singer is quick to react to the devastating school shooting in Nashville, asking a top politician to 'please pass sensible gun laws.'

AceShowbiz - Sheryl Crow urges "sensible gun laws" in the wake of the Nashville school shooting. This week, a 28-year-old woman gunned down three students and three adults at The Covenant School, a private institution in Nashville, Tennessee, before being killed by police.

"No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America," the country singer initially wrote on Twitter.

She later responded to Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn's message of condolences and encouraged her to take action. She tweeted, "If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down."

Fellow singer LeAnn Rimes also paid tribute to those who lost their lives, and referenced the "absolute terror" families are feeling. She said, "There are no words, just rage and heartbreak for these children and their families. I can't even fathom what is this doing to the psyches of every child and parent in this country. absolute terror every time a child goes to a place that should be safe."

President Joe Biden called on Congress to back his assault weapons ban following the shooting while his First Lady Jill Biden insisted the youth of America "deserve better." During a National League of Cities conference in Washington, she said, "I am truly without words. And our children deserve better. We stand - all of us, we stand - with Nashville in prayer."

Musician Brett Young added, "We are praying with our Nashville community for everyone involved in today's horrific shooting." And Cassadee Pope admitted she felt "sick to [her] stomach." She tweeted, "I'm sick to my stomach. These were babies. To what extent will we continue to protect our precious guns? How is this still happening?"

