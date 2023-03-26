 

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead
Instagram
TV

While she's not ready to bid farewell to her own television series, the 'Abbott Elementary' actress admires those who decide to wrap up before viewers get fatigue.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quinta Brunson finds a "beauty, power and grace" in bringing a successful TV series to an end. While insisting she isn't yet ready to bring the award-winning school mockumentary series to a close, the "Abbott Elementary" creator-and-star admires writers who are keen to quit while they're ahead.

"I think it could do that...," she told the i newspaper when discussing the possibility of further series after the show was given the green light for a third season. "I think there's real beauty, power and grace in ending something when it's supposed to end. I'm not saying it's time to end! But I like how the UK does that. You guys are like, 'Yep, that's enough.' "

Quinta admitted she has been surprised by how successful the series - which airs on ABC in the US and Disney+ in the UK - has proven to be. She said, "Comedies on network television are not necessarily awards bait."

"It's an honour that our work is not seen as less than just because it's for a lot of people. It feels special that our work is being recognised and not undermined because of race or sex - it's just considered good."

  Editors' Pick

Instead of using a marketing budget towards an awards campaign, show bosses instead channelled the money towards providing school supplies to teachers across the US, and has also partnered with businesses to host school book fairs and donate uniforms and reusable water bottles to students.

Quinta said, "Why wouldn't we go out to the people that the show is about and make a real impact?"

The programme is named after the actress' own elementary school teacher, Ms. Abbott, who was "very moved" by the tribute and Quinta has thrilled the spotlight has led to a new role for her beloved educator.

She said, "I think she knows she had an impact on her students, but not how much. Her class has stayed with me for all these years. She's living her best life. She's doing speaking gigs, as she should, because she's incredible. Sometimes that sort of thing can make me sick to my stomach, when someone starts acting like an expert on something. But she's one of the people we should be hearing from. I'm so happy for her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Neil Young Calls Out Ticketmaster and Scalpers Over Ludicrous Prices of Concert Tickets

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness
Related Posts
Quinta Brunson Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Apology Over Disrespectful Behavior at 2022 Emmys

Quinta Brunson Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Apology Over Disrespectful Behavior at 2022 Emmys

Quinta Brunson Unfazed by Jimmy Kimmel 'Playing Dead' During Her Speech at 2022 Emmys

Quinta Brunson Unfazed by Jimmy Kimmel 'Playing Dead' During Her Speech at 2022 Emmys

Quinta Brunson Reasons Why She Finds First TV Role on 'New Girl' Meaningful

Quinta Brunson Reasons Why She Finds First TV Role on 'New Girl' Meaningful

Latest News
Damar Hamlin Celebrates 25th Birthday With Reflective Post Months After Cardiac Arrest
  • Mar 26, 2023

Damar Hamlin Celebrates 25th Birthday With Reflective Post Months After Cardiac Arrest

Nikki Sixx Confirms He's Joining Dolly Parton on Her Rock Album
  • Mar 26, 2023

Nikki Sixx Confirms He's Joining Dolly Parton on Her Rock Album

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'
  • Mar 26, 2023

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness
  • Mar 26, 2023

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead
  • Mar 26, 2023

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead

Neil Young Calls Out Ticketmaster and Scalpers Over Ludicrous Prices of Concert Tickets
  • Mar 26, 2023

Neil Young Calls Out Ticketmaster and Scalpers Over Ludicrous Prices of Concert Tickets

Most Read
Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation
TV

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser

'Harry and Meghan' Director Doesn't Have Any Regret Over Making the Controversial Docu-Series

'Harry and Meghan' Director Doesn't Have Any Regret Over Making the Controversial Docu-Series

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Seen Having Serious Talk During 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Seen Having Serious Talk During 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down $12M Offer for Spin-Off

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down $12M Offer for Spin-Off