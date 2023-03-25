 

Olivia Colman Finds It 'Ostentatious' to Put Her Oscar Statuette on Display

Olivia Colman Finds It 'Ostentatious' to Put Her Oscar Statuette on Display
Celebrity

The actress who won an Academy Award for movie 'The Favourite' would rather keep her golden trophy hidden away because she feels pretentious to show it off.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Colman hides her Oscar. The 49-year-old actress - who received a CBE honor in 2019 - collected the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Anne, Queen of Great Britain in the 2018 period black-comedy film "The Favourite" but she does not like to show off.

"It's in the cupboard - it feels a bit ostentatious to have it out. I have it in the cupboard, so I can go [mimes opening doors] 'Hello!' It was out for the first year, but I think after that, you should crack on, forget it happened and keep working," she told Bella magazine.

The "Empire of Light" star - who plays Miss Haversham in the new BBC One miniseries "Great Expectations", based on the Charles Dickens classic of the same name - admits she tries to work less these days because she loves being able to do normal tasks, including taking her children to school.

  Editors' Pick

Olivia - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - said, "I have made the decision to work less. I think lockdown made me want to change everything - I know lots of people had that. I loved being at home so much. I know it sounds really boring, but I want to put the wash on and I want to do the school run and all the stuff I used to do years ago before I got lots of work, now I want to do it again."

However, Olivia previously admitted she has to keep working to pay her mortgage. She might be an Oscar winner and star of multiple blockbusters and series, but she doubts her family would be able to survive for long if she cut back on work.

Speaking to Yours magazine last year, Olivia said, "I would love to do slightly less in a year, but that would involve being paid different amounts. Things are going really well. But if I stopped work, we wouldn't last long. It's about having to pay the mortgage!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'
Related Posts
Olivia Colman: My Family Won't Be Able to Pay Mortgage If I Stop Working

Olivia Colman: My Family Won't Be Able to Pay Mortgage If I Stop Working

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley Set to Reunite for Upcoming Comedy 'Wicked Little Letters'

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley Set to Reunite for Upcoming Comedy 'Wicked Little Letters'

Olivia Colman Turns to Hypnotherapy to Overcome Stage Fright

Olivia Colman Turns to Hypnotherapy to Overcome Stage Fright

Olivia Colman Confesses to Having No Memory of Her 2019 Oscars Win

Olivia Colman Confesses to Having No Memory of Her 2019 Oscars Win

Latest News
Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez
  • Mar 25, 2023

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Olivia Colman Finds It 'Ostentatious' to Put Her Oscar Statuette on Display
  • Mar 25, 2023

Olivia Colman Finds It 'Ostentatious' to Put Her Oscar Statuette on Display

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
  • Mar 25, 2023

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Ticketmaster Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit Over Insane Ticket Prices of Drake's Upcoming Tour
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ticketmaster Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit Over Insane Ticket Prices of Drake's Upcoming Tour

Most Read
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
Celebrity

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'