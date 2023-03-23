 

Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Rejects Over $10M Deal to Star in 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Film

The 19-year-old actress portraying Eleven on the hit Netflix series since she's 11 years old reportedly turns down the paycheck as she 'wants to branch out.'

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown has her own reason. If a new report is to be believed, the 19-year-old actress turned down a £10 million (around $12 million) deal to star in "Stranger Things" spin-off movie.

The Sun reported on Tuesday, March 21 that the actress portraying Eleven on the hit Netflix show since 2016 rejected the paycheck to star in a spin-off film as she "wants to branch out" into other roles. A source said, "There are so many directions it could go. Nothing is off the table."

"They think it would translate to a stage show for Broadway and the West End just like 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'," the so-called insider added. "Another spin-off series following some of the show's main characters is also being worked up."

Millie has been playing Eleven since she was just 11 years old. "Stranger Things" is due to release a fifth and final season this summer, where the actress will reprise her role as the telekinetic Eleven one more time.

In an interview with Seventeen magazine earlier this month, Millie revealed that she's ready to wrap up the series and move on with the final season, which starts filming in June. "I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time," the "Enola Holmes" star said. "But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up. I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful (for the show)."

Elsewhere during the candid chat, Millie unveiled that she's a huge fan of the beloved HBO series "The White Lotus" and would be open to starring in an upcoming season. She also credited her family and support system for being able to navigate the perils of becoming a star at such a young age.

