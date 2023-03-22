 

Emily Ratajkowski Draws Mixed Responses After Debuting Pixie Haircut

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com/Janet Mayer
The 31-year-old model sends shockwave to fans when she debuts a choppy pixie cut while freeing her nipple in a sheer outfit as she shares a photo dump on Instagram.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is almost unrecognizable with new haircut. The model sent shockwave to fans when she debuted a choppy pixie cut when she shared a photo dump on Instagram on Monday, March 20.

In one of the pictures that she posted on the photo-sharing platform, the "Gone Girl" actress could be seen lounging on a bed in a sheer white shirt, matching fishnet pants with cutouts along the side, and ivory pointy-toe pumps. Another picture saw her freeing her nipple in a sexy blue see-through outfit.

Other snaps featured Emily curling up on the bed and giving an extreme close-up look at the back of one of the outfits. She traded her long brunette locks for a tousled, spiky pixie haircut throughout the carousel.

Fans couldn't help but feel surprised by the major change in hairstyle. "EM THE HAIR???" one follower asked in the comments section. Some others hoped it was just a wig with one saying, "That better be a wig." Another echoed the sentiment, "Hoping that's a wig."

Some fans bluntly criticized the new look. "Terrible haircut," a naysayer opined. One other similarly wrote, "Those haircuts are always horrible on every woman. That's just a fact."

That aside, Emily recently made headlines about her relationship with comedian Eric Andre. It was said that the catwalk beauty had called it quits with Eric even before he posted their NSFW picture on Valentine's Day. A source told E! News that the actress actually "broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo." The insider went on to say that the model "had nothing to do with the posting."

Prior to this, Eric shared the background story of the racy snap during his interview with Rolling Stone which was published on Tuesday, March 14. The stand-up comedian claimed that Emily took the picture when he was "in the moment." He recalled, "I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, 'I have to take a picture of this.' She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, 'This is iconic'-she kept saying 'iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."

Admitting that there "wasn't much thought" behind posting the NSFW picture, Andre added that he loved the "spontaneity" of the moment. He even called it a "happy accident."

In the said picture, Eric could be seen reclining naked on a couch with a heart emoji covering his genitals. Emily, in the meantime, was seen in the reflection of the mirror. The model seemed to be only wearing a bra as she took the pictures.

