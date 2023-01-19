 

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break as His Mental Health Has 'Rapidly Deteriorated'

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break as His Mental Health Has 'Rapidly Deteriorated'
Instagram
Music

The guitarist cites mental health issues as the reason behind his decision to step away from the band 'for a spell' while they are preparing for their comeback album.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a hiatus from the band for his mental health. The musician has shared that he will be "stepping away" from FOB "for a spell" for his well-being just as the pop punk legends announced their comeback album "So Much (for) Stardust".

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Joe said in a statement on the band's Instagram page.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

  Editors' Pick

The 38-year-old rocker has vowed to return to the band in the future but insisted it was "necessary" to put his "mental health first." He added, "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)."

"So, the question remains, Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Fall Out Boy's first album since 2018's "Mania" is released on March 24. The "Centuries" rockers - also comprising Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley - released the lead single "Love From the Other Side" this week and they performed it without Joe on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 sans Joe.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Listen to J. Cole's Surprise New Song 'Procrastination (Broke)'

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director
Related Posts
Fall Out Boy Scrap New Album as They Struggle to Return to Their Roots in Fresh Way

Fall Out Boy Scrap New Album as They Struggle to Return to Their Roots in Fresh Way

Fall Out Boy Back Black Lives Matter Organizations With $100,000 Donation

Fall Out Boy Back Black Lives Matter Organizations With $100,000 Donation

Fall Out Boy Give Away $100,000 to Coronavirus Relief in Chicago

Fall Out Boy Give Away $100,000 to Coronavirus Relief in Chicago

Fall Out Boy Slapped With Lawsuit for Overusing 'Young and Menace' Llama Puppets

Fall Out Boy Slapped With Lawsuit for Overusing 'Young and Menace' Llama Puppets

Latest News
50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub
  • Jan 19, 2023

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

Lewis Capaldi Forced to Halt His Concert as Brawl Broke Out in Audience
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lewis Capaldi Forced to Halt His Concert as Brawl Broke Out in Audience

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director
  • Jan 19, 2023

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break as His Mental Health Has 'Rapidly Deteriorated'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break as His Mental Health Has 'Rapidly Deteriorated'

Listen to J. Cole's Surprise New Song 'Procrastination (Broke)'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Listen to J. Cole's Surprise New Song 'Procrastination (Broke)'

A$AP Rocky Honors Late Rappers With New Song 'Same Problems?'
  • Jan 19, 2023

A$AP Rocky Honors Late Rappers With New Song 'Same Problems?'

Most Read
Jordin Sparks Insinuates Grammys Snubbed 'No Air' Due to Chris Brown's Rihanna Scandal
Music

Jordin Sparks Insinuates Grammys Snubbed 'No Air' Due to Chris Brown's Rihanna Scandal

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers

Skrillex Is Back, Admits to Losing Purpose in His Life When He Went Into Hiding

Skrillex Is Back, Admits to Losing Purpose in His Life When He Went Into Hiding

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour

Coi Leray's Partying With the Crowd in 'Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)' Visuals

Coi Leray's Partying With the Crowd in 'Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)' Visuals

SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift's New Hot 100 Billboard Record After Pop Star Gushes Over 'SOS'

SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift's New Hot 100 Billboard Record After Pop Star Gushes Over 'SOS'

Drake Living His Best Life in 'Jumbotron S**t Poppin' Music Video

Drake Living His Best Life in 'Jumbotron S**t Poppin' Music Video

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'

Snoop Dogg and Sade Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Snoop Dogg and Sade Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees