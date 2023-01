Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break as His Mental Health Has 'Rapidly Deteriorated'

Instagram Music

The guitarist cites mental health issues as the reason behind his decision to step away from the band 'for a spell' while they are preparing for their comeback album.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a hiatus from the band for his mental health. The musician has shared that he will be "stepping away" from FOB "for a spell" for his well-being just as the pop punk legends announced their comeback album "So Much (for) Stardust".

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Joe said in a statement on the band's Instagram page.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

The 38-year-old rocker has vowed to return to the band in the future but insisted it was "necessary" to put his "mental health first." He added, "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)."

"So, the question remains, Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Fall Out Boy's first album since 2018's "Mania" is released on March 24. The "Centuries" rockers - also comprising Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley - released the lead single "Love From the Other Side" this week and they performed it without Joe on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 sans Joe.

