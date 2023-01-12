 

'Black Panther 3' Already in the Works, According to Letitia Wright

Walt Disney Pictures
The actress who took over the lead role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' after Chadwick Boseman's death insists Marvel has begun working on a third movie.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Letitia Wright has revealed that a third "Black Panther" film is "already in the works." At the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the 29-year-old actress - who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise - offered fans a positive update about a new film.

"I think it's already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it," Letitia told Variety. "We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and (director) Ryan (Coogler) needs to get back into the lab, so it's going to take a little while, but we're really excited for you guys to see that."

When pressed for more about the movie, Letitia claimed that she was "manifesting" the project into existence. She said, "I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I'm manifesting a 'Black Panther 3', why not?"

Marvel chief Kevin Feige previously confirmed that had been having "conversations" about a third film with director Ryan Coogler that has seen "ideas pitched back and forth."

Speaking last year, Feige said, "I go back to what I said when we decided to make 'Wakanda Forever' after losing Chad. This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years."

Coogler claimed to have "no idea" about his next movie after completing "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - which was made poignant by the passing of the original film's lead star Chadwick Boseman from cancer in 2020. He said, "I can tell you definitively I have no idea what I'm doing next as a writer and director."

