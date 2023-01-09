Lizzo Would Jump at the Chance to Play Flute for Adele

Instagram Music

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker names the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker as her dream duet as she longs to play music on one of the British chart-topper's ballads.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo would love to play the flute for Adele. The "Good as Hell" hitmaker wants to collaborate with the British superstar but she's not looking for a traditional duet because she'd be happy playing music on one of the "Easy On Me" singer's ballads.

"We've never talked about that. You know, what I'd do with Adele is play the flute. I'd play flute as she is that kind of artist," she said when asked about the possibility of a collaboration.

Lizzo is thankful for the "I Drink Wine" singer's support and advice, but she admitted their journeys to fame were very different because of the rise in social media over the last few years.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper, "When she first came out the culture was so different, and especially with social media. Adele called me and was like, 'Lizzo, how do you f***ing do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine. Do you want to talk?' And I was like, yeah..."

"Adele saw me literally in a different font. It was really sweet. Shouting out my documentary the other day… she didn't have to. She texted to say, 'I f****** hate documentaries unless you're Tina Turner or The Beatles, but this is so f****** good.' And I was like, thank you."

The 34-year-old singer praised Adele's authenticity. She said, "I look up to her a lot. She knows who she is and she honours that with every album. She gave us piano ballads that go to number one, which is so hard and rare. She's the rarest gem of all time. We need her. I am grateful for her."

