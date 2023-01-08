 

Prince Harry Won't Have 'Role' in King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry Won't Have 'Role' in King Charles' Coronation
There is 'no role' for the Duke of Sussex in the coronation ceremony for the new British king as the tradition of royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch is scrapped.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry won't have any "role" in King Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex - who resigned from senior royal duties with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to start a new life in America in 2020 - has declined to confirm if he will return to the UK to see his father formally take the throne in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but if he does, he will be there purely as a spectator.

It was previously rumored that Charles wanted to strip back the ceremony and now, as part of the planned changes, the king is expected to abolish the act of royal dukes having to kneel to "pay homage" before touching the crown and kissing the monarch's right cheek. Instead, only his eldest son, Prince William - who is heir to the throne - will perform the tradition.

"As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service," a source told the Sunday Times newspaper. Although Harry has refused to confirm if he'll be at the coronation, insiders believe he will be there. "It is an important moment for Harry's father and he would want to show his respect," a source said.

Earlier this week, a preview clip from Harry's interview with Tom Bradby - which will air on ITV on Sunday, January 8, 2023 - saw him ask if he was invited to the coronation. He cryptically answered, "There is a lot that can happen between now and then."

Despite quitting as a working royal, Harry insisted he still believes in the monarchy. However, when asked if he believes he will play a part in the future of the institution, he replied, "I don't know."

The 38-year-old prince is open to ending his public row with his family and insisted "the door is always open," but he won't be making the first move. He said, "The ball is in their court. There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Harry again accused the royal family of briefing the media against him and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lilibet together - and insisted him "staying silent" won't improve their relationship.

Asked if he is invading Charles and William's privacy by talking about them in his memoir "Spare", Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan", and other interviews, Harry said, "That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand - or don't want to believe - that my family have been briefing the press. I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

