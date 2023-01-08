Kerry Katona Plans Hiatus Ahead of 'Corrective Surgery' and 'Eyelid Lift'

Instagram Celebrity

The former Atomic Kitten star is going to stay away from work for a whole month after surgeries later this month in order to focus on her family and recovery.

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona has decided to take "the whole of January" off work. The former Atomic Kitten singer - who is scheduled to undergo "corrective surgery this month" - plans to give herself "time to recover" while she is keen take a break from other commitments after a "busy period."

"Before the madness begins and I go back into work mode, I'm taking the whole of January off. I'm having corrective surgery this month with Pall Mall Cosmetics after undergoing a tummy tuck elsewhere last year, and I'm also having an eyelid lift. So I need to allow myself time to recover. I also really need some time out after such a busy period," she wrote in her column for new! magazine.

Meanwhile, Kerry is keen to focus on her family for a few weeks, and "get back into [her] routine." She added, "I want to be at home and spend some quality time with [fiance Ryan Mahoney] and the kids. Being off work for a month will allow me to get back into my routine and will boost my mental wellbeing."

As well as the typical Christmas rush, Kerry was also back on stage - although she won't be treading the boards over the festive season later this year. She explained, "I was really poorly in the run-up to Christmas, but I somehow managed to power through panto and I was thankfully back on the mend for the day.

"I've decided I'm not doing to do panto this year. I had a ball and it's always good fun, but I want a break so that I can spend more time at home with the kids."

And the 42-year-old star - who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and Dylan-Jorge, eight, from previous relationships - is also keen to focus on her physical and mental health. She said, "I've been so distracted with work, so now I want to focus on myself. I want to be the best version of myself this year."

