 

Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan

The Duke of Sussex comes under fire from former British Army member after the royal reveals the number of Taliban fighters he has killed in Afghanistan.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is called "completely naive" by Colonel Tim Collins. The 38-year-old royal - who quit royal duties in 2020 and now lives in LA with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - finished two tours of Afghanistan as part of the British Army and claimed in his new memoir "Spare" that he had killed 25 people, but now former British Army Office Tim, 62, says he has "betrayed the trust" of the military.

"The military has always embraced him into the family no matter what had gone on before. He's now betrayed that trust in the same way he's betrayed his birth family. I think he's completely naive," Collins said.

"There's no understanding of what he's doing and what he has done. He needs somebody to put their arm around him, but not somebody who is putting their arm around him in order to make money. That's the key thing."

Tim went on to add that the army's trip to Afghanistan was a "legally sanctioned intervention" and insisted they did not go there specifically to kill, but acknowledged there was a "regrettable" loss of life.

He told The Times, "We went to Afghanistan as part of a legally sanctioned intervention for the benefit of the lawful government and people of Afghanistan. We didn't go there to kill people. In the course of duties, people were killed. Enemy were killed; we lost almost 500. Sadly some innocent people were killed in the crossfire. All loss of life is regrettable."

Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lili, 19 months, with the former "Suits" actress - wrote, "It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number [of people killed]. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

Harry even likened the Taliban fighters to "chess pieces removed from the board."

