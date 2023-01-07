 

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May
Paramount Pictures
Movie

As the search for the right actors to play main roles in 'Gladiator 2' is underway, a report claims director Ridley Scott plans to begin filming in Morocco in a few months.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "Gladiator" sequel is expected to begin filming in May. Director Sir Ridley Scott and his team have started casting major roles in the upcoming film ahead of cameras rolling in Ouarzazate, Morocco, in a few months time, and it is hoped original star Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashbacks as his character Maximus from the original 2000 epic.

While plot details are being kept secret, it is thought youngster Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla, could provide the link to the original movie.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "This has been building since 2018 and for a long time it looked like it may never see the light of day. But suddenly late last year the production team really sprung into life after settling on a new script which seemed to inspire them."

"A few months later everything was up and running and now it's well underway. They should be filming by May, which means there's every chance the movie will be ready some time in 2024. Either way, this would be a huge box office draw."

  Editors' Pick

"It's one of the biggest action films of its era and was a massive hit. People have been asking Ridley about a follow-up for years, so there's clearly a massive appetite for it."

The first movie - which also starred Joaquin Phoenix, Derek Jacobi, and the late Oliver Reed in his final role - made a huge £460 million at the box office. It also won five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture accolade and Best Actor for Russell, as well as a string of other gongs including BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

Speaking in 2021, Scott insisted the "Gladiator" sequel would be next on his list as soon as he finished work on "Napoleon" - which stars Phoenix as the French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte and is due for release on Apple TV+ later this year.

He said, "I'm already having [the next] 'Gladiator' written now. So when I've done 'Napoleon', 'Gladiator' will be ready to go."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Tired of 'Child-Like' Rivalry With Prince William: 'The Game Is Over, Man. You Win!'

Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters
Related Posts
'Gladiator' Sequel Begins Search for Lead Actors

'Gladiator' Sequel Begins Search for Lead Actors

Report: Chris Hemsworth Begs Russell Crowe to Make 'Gladiator 2'

Report: Chris Hemsworth Begs Russell Crowe to Make 'Gladiator 2'

Ridley Scott Confirmed to Work on Script for Really Challenging Sequel of 'Gladiator'

Ridley Scott Confirmed to Work on Script for Really Challenging Sequel of 'Gladiator'

Connie Nielsen Wants to Reprise Role in Potential 'Gladiator' Sequel

Connie Nielsen Wants to Reprise Role in Potential 'Gladiator' Sequel

Latest News
Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May
  • Jan 07, 2023

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

Prince Harry Tired of 'Child-Like' Rivalry With Prince William: 'The Game Is Over, Man. You Win!'
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Tired of 'Child-Like' Rivalry With Prince William: 'The Game Is Over, Man. You Win!'

Donald Trump and Two Capitol Rioters Sued for $30M
  • Jan 07, 2023

Donald Trump and Two Capitol Rioters Sued for $30M

Prince Harry's Attempt to Reopen Inquiry Into Princess Diana's Death Shut Down by Higher-Ups
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry's Attempt to Reopen Inquiry Into Princess Diana's Death Shut Down by Higher-Ups

Dryden Mitchell Charged With Misdemeanour Battery for Forcing Male Fan to Touch His Groin
  • Jan 06, 2023

Dryden Mitchell Charged With Misdemeanour Battery for Forcing Male Fan to Touch His Groin

Most Read
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination
Movie

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

Dave Bautista Says Playing 'Silly' Drax 'Wasn't All Pleasant'

Dave Bautista Says Playing 'Silly' Drax 'Wasn't All Pleasant'

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'