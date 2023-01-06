Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

In his upcoming bombshell memoir 'Spare', which is set to be released on January 10, the Duke of Sussex has claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry claims he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. In his new memoir, "Spare", the Duke of Sussex has claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan.

Harry, who undertook two tours of the country, wrote, "It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number [of people killed]. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

The 38-year-old prince even likened the Taliban fighters to "chess pieces removed from the board." Despite this, the prince actually relished his time in the British military as it allowed him to escape the dramas of royal life.

He said, "I was no longer Prince Harry, I was Second Lieutenant Wales of the Blues and Royals, second oldest regiment of the British Army." Harry launched the Invictus Games, an international competition for injured military veterans, in 2014.

And the prince previously explained what the event means to him personally. Harry, who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the Duchess of Sussex, shared, "When I was in the army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened."

Harry also expressed his gratitude to other military personnel, observing that they and their families all make a significant "sacrifice". He said, "Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service."

