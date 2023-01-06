 

Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

In his upcoming bombshell memoir 'Spare', which is set to be released on January 10, the Duke of Sussex has claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry claims he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. In his new memoir, "Spare", the Duke of Sussex has claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan.

Harry, who undertook two tours of the country, wrote, "It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number [of people killed]. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

The 38-year-old prince even likened the Taliban fighters to "chess pieces removed from the board." Despite this, the prince actually relished his time in the British military as it allowed him to escape the dramas of royal life.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "I was no longer Prince Harry, I was Second Lieutenant Wales of the Blues and Royals, second oldest regiment of the British Army." Harry launched the Invictus Games, an international competition for injured military veterans, in 2014.

And the prince previously explained what the event means to him personally. Harry, who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the Duchess of Sussex, shared, "When I was in the army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened."

Harry also expressed his gratitude to other military personnel, observing that they and their families all make a significant "sacrifice". He said, "Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service."

You can share this post!

You might also like

NBA YoungBoy Enjoys Snowball Fight With Fans While Filming Music Video

Noah Schnapp Finally Comes Out as Gay After Spending Entire Life 'Being Scared' in the Closet
Related Posts
Prince Harry Went to Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died in Effort to Find Closure

Prince Harry Went to Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died in Effort to Find Closure

Prince Harry Got Teary Eyes When Contacting Princess Diana Through Psychic

Prince Harry Got Teary Eyes When Contacting Princess Diana Through Psychic

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Explains Why Prince William Is His 'Arch-Nemesis'

Prince Harry Explains Why Prince William Is His 'Arch-Nemesis'

Latest News
TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce
  • Jan 06, 2023

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons
  • Jan 06, 2023

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons

Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan

Joe Biden Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes After Once Again Calling Kamala Harris 'President'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Joe Biden Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes After Once Again Calling Kamala Harris 'President'

Jeremy Renner Jokes About Not Having Shower for a Week After Snowplow Accident: 'Gross'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Jeremy Renner Jokes About Not Having Shower for a Week After Snowplow Accident: 'Gross'

Leonardo DiCaprio Hosts Party Attended by Scott Disick's Ex Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors
  • Jan 06, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Hosts Party Attended by Scott Disick's Ex Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Most Read
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben
Celebrity

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself