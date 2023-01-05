 

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

The Duke of Sussex admits his wife Meghan Markle was not the first person he turned to following his physical altercation with brother although she later found it out herself.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry turned to his therapist after allegedly being attacked by his brother Prince William. The 38-year-old royal said his brother knocked him to the floor during an argument about his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at his home Nottingham Cottage in 2019 - during which his sibling supposedly branded his wife "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive" - but said his spouse wasn't the first person he told afterwards.

Harry wrote in the book he initially called his therapist about what had happened, according to The Guardian newspaper, which has obtained a leaked copy of Harry's memoir "Spare" ahead of its publication on January 10.

However, the Duke of Sussex claimed his former "Suits" actress wife later spotted "scrapes and bruises" from where her husband had landed on their dog's bowl, which had broken and cut into him when he fell, and was "terribly sad" about the alleged altercation. He is also said to say in the book his wife "wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry" a row had broken out.

Harry has previously revealed he went to therapy to process the trauma of his childhood, including the 1997 car crash death of his mother Princess Diana. The duke said EMDR - Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing - helped him deal with his past trauma and has been seen in footage closing his eyes and tapping his chest as part of the technique.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey, "EMDR is always something that I've wanted to try and that was one of the varieties of different forms of healing or curing that I was willing to experiment with. And I never would have been open to that had I not put in the work and the therapy that I've done over the years."

