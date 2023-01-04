Kim Kardashian Shows Her Natural Hair on New TikTok Video

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder treated her fans to a look at her natural hair, without extensions or wigs, in a new TikTok video over the weekend. In the said clip, "The Kardashians" star was seen joining her daughter North.

The pair were having fun while lip-syncing to "Baby, It's Cold Outside". Instead of her usual long tresses, the mom of four rocked honey-colored, shoulder-length hair that looked damp.

The video seemingly was taken when Kim was transitioning from the platinum blond dye job she's been having since 2022 Met Gala. Of the look, Kim previously told Interview, "I am keeping it for a little bit. I feel like in the fall I'll go dark, just because I don't want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different."

In a separate interview with Vogue, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum admitted that bleaching her hair for the Met Gala wasn't easy as she revealed that the mane makeover took 14 hours to finish. "It really is a process," Kim's hair stylist Chris Appleton told E! News. "We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session. Kim's done the color before. She knows."

That aside, the TikTok video is one of the many fun clips featuring the mom and daughter duo on the platform. Last month, Kim revealed that she agreed to a strict rule for North West's TikTok use with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she also shares Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

"It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments," Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow on her "Goop" podcast back in December.

Revealing that North uses the app as her creative outlet, Kim added, "She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She's so innocent in so many ways."

The "Good Morning" rapper previously said North was allowed to join the video-sharing app "against (his) will." He wrote on Instagram earlier this year, SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)."

