 

Kim Kardashian Shows Her Natural Hair on New TikTok Video

Kim Kardashian Shows Her Natural Hair on New TikTok Video
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video featuring herself and daughter North, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder rocks her natural hair, without extensions or wigs, in a new TikTok video.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder treated her fans to a look at her natural hair, without extensions or wigs, in a new TikTok video over the weekend. In the said clip, "The Kardashians" star was seen joining her daughter North.

The pair were having fun while lip-syncing to "Baby, It's Cold Outside". Instead of her usual long tresses, the mom of four rocked honey-colored, shoulder-length hair that looked damp.

The video seemingly was taken when Kim was transitioning from the platinum blond dye job she's been having since 2022 Met Gala. Of the look, Kim previously told Interview, "I am keeping it for a little bit. I feel like in the fall I'll go dark, just because I don't want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different."

In a separate interview with Vogue, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum admitted that bleaching her hair for the Met Gala wasn't easy as she revealed that the mane makeover took 14 hours to finish. "It really is a process," Kim's hair stylist Chris Appleton told E! News. "We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session. Kim's done the color before. She knows."

  Editors' Pick

That aside, the TikTok video is one of the many fun clips featuring the mom and daughter duo on the platform. Last month, Kim revealed that she agreed to a strict rule for North West's TikTok use with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she also shares Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

"It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments," Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow on her "Goop" podcast back in December.

Revealing that North uses the app as her creative outlet, Kim added, "She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She's so innocent in so many ways."

The "Good Morning" rapper previously said North was allowed to join the video-sharing app "against (his) will." He wrote on Instagram earlier this year, SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Lil Tjay Shows Bullet Wounds From 2022 Shooting When Returning to New Jersey
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Latest News
Lil Tjay Shows Bullet Wounds From 2022 Shooting When Returning to New Jersey
  • Jan 04, 2023

Lil Tjay Shows Bullet Wounds From 2022 Shooting When Returning to New Jersey

Sharon Osbourne Weirded Out by Her Medical Emergency Last Month
  • Jan 04, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Weirded Out by Her Medical Emergency Last Month

Kim Kardashian Shows Her Natural Hair on New TikTok Video
  • Jan 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Shows Her Natural Hair on New TikTok Video

Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics
  • Jan 04, 2023

Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet
  • Jan 04, 2023

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

'Gladiator' Sequel Begins Search for Lead Actors
  • Jan 04, 2023

'Gladiator' Sequel Begins Search for Lead Actors

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation