Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer's girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumored to be dating since Halloween.
One fan recently sent ex-One Direction member Liam a DM warning Kate was just after his fortune, estimated to be $70 million (£58 million). Liam, who shares son Bear, five, with ex Cheryl Cole, 39, and has been engaged to 29-year-old model Maya Henry, shared a screengrab of the message on his Instagram Stories and responded on Christmas Day, "Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned, I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people. If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it. It's not though (please remember I'm hella sexy) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give a f**k to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."
Liam commented on Kate's post of a picture of them together at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, "Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you? Nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff."