 

Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger

Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger
Instagram
Celebrity

The former One Direction star recently received a DM that warned him that his 23-year-old girlfriend was just after his fortune, estimated to be $70 million.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer's girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumored to be dating since Halloween.

One fan recently sent ex-One Direction member Liam a DM warning Kate was just after his fortune, estimated to be $70 million (£58 million). Liam, who shares son Bear, five, with ex Cheryl Cole, 39, and has been engaged to 29-year-old model Maya Henry, shared a screengrab of the message on his Instagram Stories and responded on Christmas Day, "Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned, I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people. If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it. It's not though (please remember I'm hella sexy) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give a f**k to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."

  Editors' Pick

Liam Payne's IG Comment

Liam Payne hinted on Instagram that he and Kate Cassidy are dating earlier this month.

Liam commented on Kate's post of a picture of them together at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, "Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you? Nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder
Related Posts
Liam Payne Has Been Introduced to New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Parents

Liam Payne Has Been Introduced to New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Parents

Liam Payne Gripped by Anxiety Amid Backlash After Dissing and Undermining One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne Gripped by Anxiety Amid Backlash After Dissing and Undermining One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne Walks Hand-in-Hand With Kate Cassidy During Date Night

Liam Payne Walks Hand-in-Hand With Kate Cassidy During Date Night

Liam Payne's Halloween Lover Revealed as This 23-Year-Old American 'Party Girl'

Liam Payne's Halloween Lover Revealed as This 23-Year-Old American 'Party Girl'

Latest News
ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute
  • Dec 29, 2022

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder
  • Dec 29, 2022

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder

Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing

Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger
  • Dec 29, 2022

Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger

Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video