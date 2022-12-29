Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger

Instagram Celebrity

The former One Direction star recently received a DM that warned him that his 23-year-old girlfriend was just after his fortune, estimated to be $70 million.



AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer's girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumored to be dating since Halloween.

One fan recently sent ex-One Direction member Liam a DM warning Kate was just after his fortune, estimated to be $70 million (£58 million). Liam, who shares son Bear, five, with ex Cheryl Cole, 39, and has been engaged to 29-year-old model Maya Henry, shared a screengrab of the message on his Instagram Stories and responded on Christmas Day, "Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned, I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people. If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it. It's not though (please remember I'm hella sexy) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give a f**k to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."

Liam Payne hinted on Instagram that he and Kate Cassidy are dating earlier this month.

Liam commented on Kate's post of a picture of them together at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, "Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you? Nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff."

