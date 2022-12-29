Reginae Carter Fires Back at Haters Mocking Her Promise Ring From BF Armon Warren

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Lil Wayne, who turned 24 around one month prior, receives the promise ring when she and her YouTuber boyfriend celebrate their six-month dating anniversary.

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter won't let anyone make fun of her and Armon Warren's relationship. Having been ridiculed after her boyfriend gave her a promise ring, the daughter of Lil Wayne took to social media to fire back at the trolls.

Regina got the promise ring as she and Armon celebrated their six-month anniversary. "This my promise ring to you, baby," the YouTuber said. "This is my loyalty, this is love. This is everything. This is me, investing my time, and everything into you. I only want to be with you."

Many gushed over Armon's sweet gesture. However, some people were not impressed by it with one writing, "i just feel like promise rings childish at this big grown age."

Having caught the criticism, Reginae took to Twitter to slam the haters. "Y'all old a**es mad at my promise ring but been in 10 year relationships with a bunch of broken promises. Get you somebody to take care of your time not waste it aunties," she argued.

"But anyways .. back to my amazing morning," she added in a separate tweet. "Happy Holidays!!"

Fans then showed support to Reginae. "Girl don't let no one devalue what you have. As long as you ok with it then it don't matter what no one thinks," one individual noted.

"Don't let them get you out of character, you & Ar'mon know how y'all feel about one another," someone else chimed in. "God don't make mistakes. Take y'all time, Enjoy life & continue to Love on each other unconditionally & unapologetically."

