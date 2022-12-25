Athlete George Cohen Died at 83

Celebrity

The retired soccer player is remembered as 'one of [England] greatest ever players' shortly after the former athlete is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 83.

AceShowbiz - George Cohen has passed away died at the age of 83. The former footballer scored a victory at the World Cup with England in 1966 and played every minute as the Three Lions claimed the trophy for the first, and to date only, time on home soil. Besides winning 37 England caps as an attacking right-back, Cohen made 459 appearance for Fulham at club level after being born just a mile away from Craven Cottage.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen - George Cohen MBE," read the Fulham post that confirmed the sad news of his passing on Twitter.

The Premier League club added, "All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George’s many, many friends."

Cohen received an MBE in 2000 along with 1966 teammates Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Nobby Stiles, and Roger Hunt after a media campaign for the quintet to be honoured for their role in the triumph.

The sport star's death means that Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst are the only two surviving members of the team that won the World Cup.

Cohen made his debut for Fulham in 1956 and played there for 13 seasons until he retired from the game through injury aged 29. He won his first England cap in 1964 after manager Sir Alf Ramsey selected him for a victory against Uruguay.

Manchester United icon George Best described Cohen as "the best full-back I ever played against."

George is the uncle of rugby star Ben Cohen, who tasted World Cup glory with England in his sport in 2003.

