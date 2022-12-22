 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Asks for More Missiles From Joe Biden

Celebrity

The Ukrainian top politician pleads with the US President for increased military assistance during his visit to White House while his country is embroiled in a war with Russia.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky begged US President Joe Biden for more missiles during what is thought to be his first trip outside his war-ravaged nation since Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion 300 days ago.

On Wednesday, December 21, he asked for increased help on a visit to the White House. "What is going to happen after the patriots are installed? After that, we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more patriots," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Biden.

When the audience in the room laughed, former comic Zelensky said in English with a shrug, "We are in a war." And as Biden chuckled at the direct request, Zelensky added, "I'm sorry. I'm really sorry." Biden told him, "We're working on it," and promised Zelensky America will "stay with you" against Putin's barbarism.

It came amid reports Ukraine is being sent a $2 billion war chest by Biden, including one of America's most advanced air defence systems. The US has so far provided Kyiv with $19.3 billion in military assistance against Russia.

America's Patriot Air Defence System being handed to Ukraine is considered to be one of the most advanced air defence systems in Biden's arsenal and offers protection against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles.

