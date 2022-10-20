 

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Seemingly Confirm Romance With Makeout Session

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen
Celebrity

The Grammy-winning artist and her alleged beau are caught locking lips outside an Indian restaurant in Studio City, California, just a few days after they were seen going on a date at a theme park.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are no longer hiding their romance. Just a few days after they sparked dating speculations, the "Happier Than Ever" singer and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist seemingly confirmed their relationship by packing on some PDAs during a night out.

On Tuesday, October 18, the Grammy-winning artist and her alleged beau were caught locking lips outside an Indian restaurant in Studio City, California. The pair looked happy together, smiling ear-to-ear while walking down the street. In photos surfacing online, the 20-year-old was seen grabbing the rocker's face as he wrapped his arms around her waist.

For the outing, Billie sported an oversized denim jacket and black Converse sneakers. Jesse, in the meantime, opted to go with a long-sleeved, black-and-white striped shirt, black pants as well as a matching tote.

Romance rumors between Billie and Jesse emerged after they were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on October 14. In a video that has been surfacing on TikTok, the "No Time to Die" hitmaker and her rumored boyfriend were seen walking out of a haunted house together. Her brother FINNEAS was also with them.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the twosome stepped out to a vegan joint in Los Angeles called Crossroads Kitchen. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the lovebirds sitting next to each other while enjoying their meals.

Some eyewitnesses told the outlet that Billie and Jesse were there for "at least three hours." They reportedly left the restaurant a bit before midnight. While it was unclear what the rocker had for the dinner, his rumored girlfriend went with pasta.

According to the onlookers, the Oscar winner and the actor packed on some PDAs at the eatery. It was unveiled that they shared "some smooches in between bites."

