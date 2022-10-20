Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series

Instagram/Misan Harriman TV

Duchess Meghan explains she and her royal husband, Duke of Sussex, have trusted female filmmaker Liz Garbus to tell their story in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has announced the Netflix docuseries about her and Harry, Duke of Sussex is being made by "The Handmaid's Tale" filmmaker Liz Garbus. The mum-of-two, 41, added the move has come "even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I've long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she told the new issue of Variety magazine. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

The ex-"Suits" actress added, "It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits', it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Emmy-nominee Liz, 52, was set to work on the Duchess' series "Pearl" before it was ditched by Netflix and helmed the last season of "The Handmaid's Tale". She has also been involved in TV and film projects about oppressed women including "Girlhood'", which follows two female inmates of a juvenile detention centre who fell victim to violence.

The Sussexes, who share son Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lilibet, had been working on the series as part of their rumoured $100 million (£88 million) deal with Netflix. Their Netflix documentary series charting their lives is thought to still be set to premiere on the streamer this year despite reports wasbeing delayed over recent controversies over the content of company's royal drama "The Crown".

There has been backlash over material on Princess Diana's death and an abdication storyline featuring the then-Prince Charles in its upcoming fifth series.