 

Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series

Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series
Instagram/Misan Harriman
TV

Duchess Meghan explains she and her royal husband, Duke of Sussex, have trusted female filmmaker Liz Garbus to tell their story in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has announced the Netflix docuseries about her and Harry, Duke of Sussex is being made by "The Handmaid's Tale" filmmaker Liz Garbus. The mum-of-two, 41, added the move has come "even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I've long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she told the new issue of Variety magazine. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

The ex-"Suits" actress added, "It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits', it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

  See also...

Emmy-nominee Liz, 52, was set to work on the Duchess' series "Pearl" before it was ditched by Netflix and helmed the last season of "The Handmaid's Tale". She has also been involved in TV and film projects about oppressed women including "Girlhood'", which follows two female inmates of a juvenile detention centre who fell victim to violence.

The Sussexes, who share son Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lilibet, had been working on the series as part of their rumoured $100 million (£88 million) deal with Netflix. Their Netflix documentary series charting their lives is thought to still be set to premiere on the streamer this year despite reports wasbeing delayed over recent controversies over the content of company's royal drama "The Crown".

There has been backlash over material on Princess Diana's death and an abdication storyline featuring the then-Prince Charles in its upcoming fifth series.

You can share this post!

Anna Faris Reveals Ivan Reitman as Director Who Sexually Harassed Her on Set

Laurence Fishburne Disappointed by 'The Matrix Resurrections'
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Called 'Hypocrite' for Taking Raunchy Acting Gig After 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle Called 'Hypocrite' for Taking Raunchy Acting Gig After 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle Not Against Her Kids Pursuing Career in Entertainment Industry

Meghan Markle Not Against Her Kids Pursuing Career in Entertainment Industry

Prince Harry Likes to Surprise People at Drive-Thru With Wife Meghan Markle as He Loves Burger

Prince Harry Likes to Surprise People at Drive-Thru With Wife Meghan Markle as He Loves Burger

Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen

Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen

Most Read
Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series
TV

Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series

Meghan Markle Felt Like 'a Bimbo' as 'Briefcase Girl' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle Felt Like 'a Bimbo' as 'Briefcase Girl' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle Blasted by Fellow 'Deal or No Deal' Briefcase Girl Over 'Bimbo' Comments

Meghan Markle Blasted by Fellow 'Deal or No Deal' Briefcase Girl Over 'Bimbo' Comments

Cara Delevingne Admits She's 'Prude' After Refusing to Strip Off for Docu-Series 'Planet Sex'

Cara Delevingne Admits She's 'Prude' After Refusing to Strip Off for Docu-Series 'Planet Sex'

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Finally Uses His 'Save' Button

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Finally Uses His 'Save' Button

Judi Dench Slams Netflix's 'The Crown', Demands 'Fictionalized Drama' Disclaimer

Judi Dench Slams Netflix's 'The Crown', Demands 'Fictionalized Drama' Disclaimer

Dominic West Feels Sorry for Charles and Camilla Over Depiction of 'Sordid' Scandal in 'The Crown'

Dominic West Feels Sorry for Charles and Camilla Over Depiction of 'Sordid' Scandal in 'The Crown'

Cheryl Burke Hopes to Be Host as She Hints at Quitting 'DWTS' After Season 31

Cheryl Burke Hopes to Be Host as She Hints at Quitting 'DWTS' After Season 31

'RHONY' Vet Ramona Singer Calls 'Legacy' Spin-Off the 'Loser Show'

'RHONY' Vet Ramona Singer Calls 'Legacy' Spin-Off the 'Loser Show'

'DWTS' Recap: Find Out Who Is Sent Home on 'Prom Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Find Out Who Is Sent Home on 'Prom Night'

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After On-Set Injury

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After On-Set Injury

Simon Cowell Announces TikTok Global Singing Contest 'StemDrop'

Simon Cowell Announces TikTok Global Singing Contest 'StemDrop'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The First Queen/King of Round 2 Is Revealed

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The First Queen/King of Round 2 Is Revealed