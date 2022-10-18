Drew Barrymore Rules Out Cosmetic Surgery to Send Message to Daughters That Aging Is 'Awesome'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host rules out ever having cosmetic surgery to maintain her youthful look and refuses to fight nature because 'aging is safe and awesome.'

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore is against cosmetic surgery on her face because she does not want to "fight nature." Despite working in Hollywood for decades, the 47-year-old actress has resisted the urge to go under the knife or have any sort of invasive procedure to keep her looking young because ageing is part of life, and something she is happy to embrace.

"I've never messed with my face," the "Scream" star said during a discussion about ageing with "Halloween Ends" actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"I don't want to fight nature. I'm raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth and I just never subscribed to it. So I appreciate everything you said. And I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome."

Drew - who has daughters, Frankie, eight, and Olive, nine, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - has never been one to shy away from giving her opinion on plastic surgery.

In February 2021, the "Charlie's Angels" star revealed another motivating factor in her avoidance of cosmetic work is that she fears she could get addicted and end up ruining her looks like American socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, who was dubbed the "Catwoman" after altering her facial features so extensively.

Drew said, "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday!"