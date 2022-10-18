Affair Rumor Swirls as Amber Rose Is Spotted With Teyana Taylor's Husband Iman Shumpert

Cover Images/Faye Sadou/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The SlutWalk founder and the professional basketball player are pictured attending a college football together despite living more than 1,000 miles away from each other.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose is somehow connected to Iman Shumpert. The model and the husband of Teyana Taylor have some explaining to do after they were spotted hanging out together over the weekend.

A photo has surfaced online of the two at a college football game. The two reportedly attended the Alabama State game together on Saturday, October 15, though it was noted that they were not alone and were joined by a few other people. In fact, the two didn't show any PDA as they appeared to be seated apart with other folks between them in the image.

However, the fact that they were hanging out together despite living more than 1,000 miles away from each other does raise some eyebrows. Thus, social media folks have begun speculating if there's something romantic going on between the model and the NBA star, who is a free agent now.

The picture arrives just days after Amber shared her "unrealistic" expectations of man. Taking to social media to air out her frustration after finding it hard to find a man that meets her requirements, she wrote, "Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich successful, tatted Gentleman that also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist, and he's definitely an atheist, but also a feminist……." She claimed, "I'm not asking for much."

Amber was soon trolled online as many thought that her requirements were somehow "unrealistic" and paradoxical. "He's probably in hell sus," one person responded to Amber's Story. Another jested, "She forgot Vegan."

Meanwhile, Iman and his wife Teyana are known to be in an open relationship. In an August episode of "Luv2SeeIt", the "Bare Wit Me" performer clarified that any sexual decisions that they made is what she wants.

"People be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff," the singer revealed. "I'm not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like, 'She's willing to do that to keep a man,' but that was all me!"