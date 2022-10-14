Candace Owens Responds to Claims She's Working as Kanye West's Chief Advisor

Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Donda' artist's closest friends think that the conservative political commentator is a bad influence for the rapper, who has been embroiled in controversy lately.

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been ruffling people's feathers with his online antics and his friends think that spending time with Candace Owens is not helping. The "Donda" artist's closest friends allegedly claimed that the conservative political commentator had been working as an advisor for the musician, though Candace denied the claims.

In a statement to TMZ, Candace shut down reports that she and Kanye planned the controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirt "for weeks." She said, "Despite the veracity of the statement 'White Lives Matter,' it is patently false that Ye and I were 'planning it for weeks' as you claim in your story." She continued, "As you will recall from my interview with Tucker Carlson, I had no idea I would be wearing the T-shirt until I arrived in Paris (as a guest) to Ye's fashion show."

"I am grateful to have been by his side for such an iconic moment which fostered a much needed national conversation. Also patently false is the idea that I am working for Ye as an advisor or that I have made any calls on his behalf. If it isn't yet clear, Ye has never had any problem speaking out," Candance added.

Candace's statement arrived after it was said the rapper's folks saw her as a bad influence. They allegedly just want to help him, but Candace is always in the way of fixing his mental health. "She's gonna run him into the ground," one of the Yeezy's friends allegedly said. It was also said that "anyone taking money from him is taking advantage of him."

The report additionally claimed that Candance was acting as his chief advisor in his day-to-day life. She reportedly had been reaching out to people on the hip-hop star's behalf, working to set up calls, meetings and appearances.

Ye and Candace did appear to be close lately. She was among those who supported the Chicago rapper and sported his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3.

More recently, Ye returned the favor by attending the screening of Candace Owens' new documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM". At Wednesday night, October 12 event, Ye even reunited with Ray J, who was involved in a sex tape scandal with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The "Famous" spitter seemingly was in high spirits as he was all smiles. For the event, he donned an all-black attire which included a dress jacket, baggy pants, tall boots and a T-shirt. The Yeezy designer paired the look with his now-iconic black baseball hat that reads "2024."