Lizzo Will Only Marry Beau Myke Wright If It Makes Financial Sense

Vanity Fair Magazine/Campbell Addy Celebrity

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker talks about her views on relationship and marriage and when she will tie the knot as she has declared she's 'in love' with her boyfriend.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lizzo will walk down the aisle when she is interested in starting "a business" with her partner. While the "Juice" singer is smitten with Myke Wright and sees them as "life mates," she will only legally affirm their union if it makes financial sense.

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," she says. When quizzed about her recent admission she doesn't believe in monogamy, she replies, "Is monogamy a religion? People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day."

She adds to Vanity Fair magazine, "I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates. Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

The 34-year-old star admits she would like to have a wedding. She said, "I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage." While Lizzo is "connected" to Myke, she insists she doesn't need him to feel "complete."

She explained, "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."

"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."

While some stars have admitted to missing the "normal" things they did before finding fame such as running their own errands, the "Good as Hell" hitmaker is delighted to have left them behind her. She exclaimed, "Hell no! I worked at the grocery store. I pushed carts in the winter at King Soopers in Aurora, Colorado."

"I used to go to the grocery store all the motherf****** time. I used to get quarters and go to the lavanderia to wash my motherf****** clothes. I've done all these things; I had very normal formative years."

Read "Lizzo Is Here to Talk About All of It - That Flute, That Lyric, Her Man, and More" by Lisa Robinson in Vanity Fair's November issue, and on VanityFair.com.