 

Lizzo Will Only Marry Beau Myke Wright If It Makes Financial Sense

Lizzo Will Only Marry Beau Myke Wright If It Makes Financial Sense
Vanity Fair Magazine/Campbell Addy
Celebrity

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker talks about her views on relationship and marriage and when she will tie the knot as she has declared she's 'in love' with her boyfriend.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lizzo will walk down the aisle when she is interested in starting "a business" with her partner. While the "Juice" singer is smitten with Myke Wright and sees them as "life mates," she will only legally affirm their union if it makes financial sense.

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," she says. When quizzed about her recent admission she doesn't believe in monogamy, she replies, "Is monogamy a religion? People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day."

She adds to Vanity Fair magazine, "I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates. Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

The 34-year-old star admits she would like to have a wedding. She said, "I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage." While Lizzo is "connected" to Myke, she insists she doesn't need him to feel "complete."

  See also...

She explained, "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."

"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."

While some stars have admitted to missing the "normal" things they did before finding fame such as running their own errands, the "Good as Hell" hitmaker is delighted to have left them behind her. She exclaimed, "Hell no! I worked at the grocery store. I pushed carts in the winter at King Soopers in Aurora, Colorado."

"I used to go to the grocery store all the motherf****** time. I used to get quarters and go to the lavanderia to wash my motherf****** clothes. I've done all these things; I had very normal formative years."

Read "Lizzo Is Here to Talk About All of It - That Flute, That Lyric, Her Man, and More" by Lisa Robinson in Vanity Fair's November issue, and on VanityFair.com.

You can share this post!

Kevin Spacey's Accuser Grilled as His Story Doesn't Match Witness Recollection

Kevin Bacon Recovers Portion of His Money After Losing Most of His Wealth in Ponzi Scheme
Related Posts
Lizzo Shares How She Makes Herself Feel Better While Facing Fatphobia

Lizzo Shares How She Makes Herself Feel Better While Facing Fatphobia

Lizzo Insists She's Unaware of Word 'Sp*z' Being Used as Slur When She Included It in Her Lyrics

Lizzo Insists She's Unaware of Word 'Sp*z' Being Used as Slur When She Included It in Her Lyrics

Lizzo Fires Back at Kanye West's Weight Loss Comments

Lizzo Fires Back at Kanye West's Weight Loss Comments

Emmys 2022: Lizzo Is First-Time Winner, Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Trophy

Emmys 2022: Lizzo Is First-Time Winner, Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Trophy

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks