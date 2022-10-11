Sarah Jessica Parker Has 'Really Rough' Time After Stepdad's Death, Co-Star Cynthia Nixon Says

HBO Celebrity

According to her 'Sex and the City' co-star, the Carrie Bradshaw depicter is struggling to adjust to life following the passing of her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste.

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Nixon reveals Sarah Jessica Parker is having a "really rough" time after the death of her stepfather. Giving an update on her co-star following the passing of Paul Giffin Forste last month aged 76, the "Sex and the City" actress admitted her friend has found it difficult.

"I think it's really, really tough, you know? It's not just tough for her own loss, but certainly for her mom [Barbara Forste]," she said when speaking to Page Six.

Sarah - whose mother divorced her biological dad Stephen back in 1968 - was due to be honoured at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, but minutes after she arrived at the David H. Koch Theatre at the Lincoln Center in New York, she turned around and left again.

It was announced from the stage that the actress - who is a vice chair for the Board of Directors - had to pull out of the event because of a "sudden devastating family situation."

In a later statement, her family revealed the tragic news and said, "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

Meanwhile Jessica, 57, has since said she will "always miss" her stepfather and promised to "take care" of his widow. Alongside a black-and-white image of Paul in his younger years, she wrote on Instagram, "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ. (sic)"