 

Sarah Jessica Parker Has 'Really Rough' Time After Stepdad's Death, Co-Star Cynthia Nixon Says

Sarah Jessica Parker Has 'Really Rough' Time After Stepdad's Death, Co-Star Cynthia Nixon Says
HBO
Celebrity

According to her 'Sex and the City' co-star, the Carrie Bradshaw depicter is struggling to adjust to life following the passing of her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Nixon reveals Sarah Jessica Parker is having a "really rough" time after the death of her stepfather. Giving an update on her co-star following the passing of Paul Giffin Forste last month aged 76, the "Sex and the City" actress admitted her friend has found it difficult.

"I think it's really, really tough, you know? It's not just tough for her own loss, but certainly for her mom [Barbara Forste]," she said when speaking to Page Six.

Sarah - whose mother divorced her biological dad Stephen back in 1968 - was due to be honoured at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, but minutes after she arrived at the David H. Koch Theatre at the Lincoln Center in New York, she turned around and left again.

  See also...

It was announced from the stage that the actress - who is a vice chair for the Board of Directors - had to pull out of the event because of a "sudden devastating family situation."

In a later statement, her family revealed the tragic news and said, "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

Meanwhile Jessica, 57, has since said she will "always miss" her stepfather and promised to "take care" of his widow. Alongside a black-and-white image of Paul in his younger years, she wrote on Instagram, "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ. (sic)"

You can share this post!

Matt LeBlanc Takes Sabbatical From Work and Enjoys It
Related Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Moving Tribute to Late Stepfather

Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Moving Tribute to Late Stepfather

Sarah Jessica Parker's Stepfather Died at 76 Following 'Rapid Illness'

Sarah Jessica Parker's Stepfather Died at 76 Following 'Rapid Illness'

Sarah Jessica Parker Ditches Fashion Gala Due to 'Devastating Family Situation'

Sarah Jessica Parker Ditches Fashion Gala Due to 'Devastating Family Situation'

Sarah Jessica Parker Urges Fans to Stop Calling Her 'Brave' for Embracing Her Gray Hair

Sarah Jessica Parker Urges Fans to Stop Calling Her 'Brave' for Embracing Her Gray Hair

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd