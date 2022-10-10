Megan Thee Stallion's TwitchCon Performance Interrupted by Fan

Instagram Music

The Houston-born hip-hop star looks confused after a male fan suddenly hops on the stage and grabs her hand for a spin during her performance with Master Chief from 'Halo'.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion may need to hire a bunch of security in the future. The Houston Hottie's performance at San Diego's TwitchCon got interrupted by a fan who suddenly hopped on stage.

On Sunday, October 9, a video circulating online saw a male fan breaking through security while the 27-year-old was performing. At one point, the man, who donned a black-and-white patterned shirt waved at the raptress before he grabbed her hand for a spin.

Red-haired Megan looked confused. Though so, the Grammy-winning hip-hop star, clad in a sexy black ensemble, did turn 360 degrees on stage. Also on stage was Master Chief from "Halo". The fictional character and protagonist of the "Halo" series emerged on stage to dance alongside Megan as she played "Freak Nasty". During the performance, Megan twerked with Master Chief.

TwitchCon has come to San Diego for 2022 and allows players able to meet streamers and take part in "legendary cosplay contests, rivals tournaments, meet and greets, rare loot, panels, artist alley" and witness an "epic" musical performance.

Megan twerking with the Paramount+ property continues the rapper's takeover of every streaming service, as she's also twerked with She-Hulk over on Disney+ "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and judged on HBO Max's "Legendary".

Megan is also scheduled to serve as both host and musical guest in the October 15 episode of "Saturday Night Live". More recently, Megan teased that she's filming something Halloween-y and possibly "Stranger Things"-related for Netflix.

On October 7, Megan posted a photo of her standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title "Stranger Things" on it. In another image, the "Sweetest Pie" femcee could be seen sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.

Megan will also headline Night One of the LA3C festival, a two-day event that will take place on December 10 and 11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Maluma will headline night two. Additional performers include K-pop stars Seventeen, Snoop Dogg, Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Segui, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond and Chicocurlyhead.