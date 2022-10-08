 

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Collaboration With Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

The Houston Hottie hints at her possible upcoming collaboration with the award-winning sci-fi series after revealing that she's the 'number one' fan of the show.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has exciting news to tell her fans. The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker may be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role on the award-winning Netflix series "Stranger Things".

On Friday afternoon, October 7, the Houston Hottie turned to her Instagram page to share a series of photos that saw her rocking her new bright red hair, which she first debuted at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

The first four photos showed Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo saw the "Sweetest Pie" femcee standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title "Stranger Things" on it.

In another image, Megan could be seen sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it. The 27-year-old rap star didn't provide any further details on the possible acting opportunity. She also only captioned the pictures with spider, spider web and heart emojis.

In the comment section of Megan's post, Bella Thorne commented, "R u kidding me," adding a fire emoji. In the meantime, many fans begged for more details. "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE," wrote one excited fan. "This gone be big," added another.

Indeed, Megan is no stranger to being behind the camera. The "Savage" artist has scored recent roles on TV shows "Good Girls", "P-Valley" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law". She is also set to star in the upcoming musical comedy "F**king Identical Twins".

Megan previously revealed that she was a fan of the series during an interview with one of the award-winning series' stars Natalia Dyer. While appearing as co-host on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August, Megan proved her fan status.

Netflix renewed "Stranger Things" for a fifth and final season back in February. Season five of the popular science fiction horror drama set in the 1980s is slated to air in the summer of 2024.

