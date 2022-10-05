Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Her 'Little World' Away From Kardashian/Jenner Family

Instagram Celebrity

The oldest Kardashian/Jenner daughter admits she loves life away from her famous family, insisting it's important to 'distance sometimes or just do our own thing.'

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian enjoys living in her own "little bubble." The 43-year-old star actually loves the experience of living in her "little world" as she has spent some time apart from her sisters over recent months.

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing. I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in," shared the brunette beauty - who married Travis Barker earlier this year.

Kourtney shot to stardom in her family's reality TV series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians". But she actually prefers filming their latest TV venture, "The Kardashians", because it's less time consuming.

Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - said on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, "The way that we're doing it now, I've never once felt like I've filmed. I feel like I'm living my life, and I barely noticed that they're there. And when they're there, it's super fun. It's so enjoyable."

Kourtney remains particularly close to her sister Khloe, 38. But the reality star admits that their relationship has evolved over recent years, with Kourtney feeling she's now in a "different place" in her life.

She shared, "I feel like Khloe and I are good. I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan. We were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school. We're good. I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."