Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

Facebook Music

The music veteran's single 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' lands on iTunes and Spotify Top 10 after being featured in the new season of the hit Netflix series.

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kate Bush is showing gratitude after her 1985 single gets a "new lease of life." In a statement, the music veteran credits "Stranger Things" for making "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" return to the charts.

The 63-year-old Grammy-nominee took to her website on Sunday, June 5 to write, "You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things' has recently been released on Netflix." She continued, "It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!"

"Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the U.K. chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting!" Kate added. She then thanked those who helped support the song as writing, "Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Since the first part of "Stranger Things" season 4 dropped on May 27 on Netflix, Kate has claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes song chart, as well as No. 4 on the Spotify charts, nearly 37 years after the track first debuted.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" is from Kate's "Hounds of Love" album and it peaked at number three on the U.K. Singles Chart following its release in 1985. Kate previously opened up about the meaning of the lyrics, saying back in 1985, "It's about a relationship between a man and a woman. They love each other very much, and the power of the relationship is something that gets in the way."

"It creates insecurities. It's saying if the man could be the woman and the woman the man, if they could make a deal with God, to change places, that they'd understand what it's like to be the other person and perhaps it would clear up misunderstandings," Kate further explained. "You know, all the little problems; there would be no problem."

It's not the first time "Stranger Things" has given a song a major boost as series three did the same to the theme tune of the 1984 fantasy film "The NeverEnding Story". The music video for the song by Limahl quickly became a huge hit on YouTube, with bosses revealing searches spiked by 800 percent after the episode featuring the track was released on Netflix.