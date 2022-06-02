 
 

Shanna Moakler Sells Travis Barker Engagement Ring for $96,500: Hope It Brings 'Happiness'

Shanna Moakler Sells Travis Barker Engagement Ring for $96,500: Hope It Brings 'Happiness'
Instagram
Celebrity

Of the sparkling band she received from her ex husband, the former Miss USA runner-up says that wearing the 'iconic ring' at one time 'brought' her great joy and happiness.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler has officially sold her engagement ring. The former Miss USA runner-up, who initially hoped it would sell for more than $100,000, sold the "iconic ring" she received from her ex-husband Travis Barker for $96,500.

The 47-year-old model received the sparkling engagement ring from her former spouse before their wedding in 2004, but on Tuesday, May 31, it was auctioned off by the jewelry-selling website Worthy. As many as 17 separate bids were made for the ring, before it sold for just shy of six figures.

Shanna, who was married to the Blink-182 star between 2004 and 2008, previously described the ring as an "iconic" piece of jewelry. The model, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Travis, as well as Atiana, 23, with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, shared, "I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring." She continued, "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!"

  See also...

Shanna also admitted, prior to the auction, that she hoped it would sell for more than $100,000. She said at the time, "I'm hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000."

Shanna auctioned the ring following Travis' recent wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. However, she insisted that her decision was unconnected to her ex-husband's high-profile romance with the brunette beauty.

Shanna, who has also previously dated the likes of Billy Idol and Dennis Quaid, explained, "I'm sure people would assume that [it's related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Proves She Actually Ate Beyond Meat Products After Accused of Faking It in Ad

Judge in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Answers Jurors' Questions Ahead of Verdict
Related Posts
Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker After He Married Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker After He Married Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Hopes Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have 'a Lovely Marriage'

Shanna Moakler Hopes Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have 'a Lovely Marriage'

Shanna Moakler Denies Being 'Officially' Back on With Matthew Rondeau After Sparking Reunion Rumors

Shanna Moakler Denies Being 'Officially' Back on With Matthew Rondeau After Sparking Reunion Rumors

Shanna Moakler on Ex Travis Barker Having Child With Kourtney Kardashian: 'Fantastic'

Shanna Moakler on Ex Travis Barker Having Child With Kourtney Kardashian: 'Fantastic'

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit
Celebrity

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began