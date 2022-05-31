 
 

Val Kilmer and 'Top Gun' Cast Had 'Emotional Day' During Filming, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Unveils

Val Kilmer and 'Top Gun' Cast Had 'Emotional Day' During Filming, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Unveils
Paramount Pictures/Instagram
Movie

Elsewhere during the interview, the producer of the long-awaited action film adds that Tom Cruise, who plays Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, told him he 'wasn't going to make the movie' without Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky depicter.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Top Gun: Maverick" producer Jerry Bruckheimer has given more details behind the movie. The filmmaker revealed in a new interview that the cast and crew spent an "emotional" day filming with Val Kilmer when he reprised his role in the long-awaited sequel.

The Hollywood actor returned as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky 36 years after starring opposite Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 1986 original. Opening up about the day they spent filming with the star, telling PEOPLE, "The fact that he was able to do it and he worked with us on the script ... to have him there and be a part of it was a really emotional day when we filmed him."

"Because you want to see those two on the screen again, Iceman and Maverick going at it," Jerry further explained. "And that's what movie making and audiences love."

Jerry added that Tom was determined not to make the movie without a cameo from Val, saying, "Tom said he wasn't going to make the movie without him."

  See also...

Val previously battled throat cancer and the health scare permanently altered his speaking voice.

The pair played rival pilots in the original movie, and in the sequel Iceman has been promoted to Admiral and plays an instrumental role in bringing Maverick back to the Top Gun academy.

Val's son Jack, 26, added he felt incredibly proud of his dad's contribution, telling the outlet, "(My sister) Mercedes and I went down to San Diego to that big naval base for the shoot with Tom Cruise and everyone."

"And there were hundreds of extras of real pilots coming up to us and telling us that the first Top Gun inspired them to join the Navy and the Air Force," Jack said. "It was one of the proudest moments of being American that you could think of really."

You can share this post!

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Responds to Being Labeled as 'The Kid' from 'Love Actually'

Mark Wahlberg, Emily Ratajkowski and Diddy Among A-Listers Attending Ari Emanuel's Wedding
Related Posts
Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jon Hamm Teases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is 'Unprecedented Experience Visually'

Jon Hamm Teases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is 'Unprecedented Experience Visually'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Scores Big Opening at the Box Office

'Top Gun: Maverick' Scores Big Opening at the Box Office

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Most Read
Johnny Depp Reportedly to Make Post-Trial Film Comeback in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Movie

Johnny Depp Reportedly to Make Post-Trial Film Comeback in 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland and More Cast in 'Miranda's Victim'

Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland and More Cast in 'Miranda's Victim'

Jon Hamm Teases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is 'Unprecedented Experience Visually'

Jon Hamm Teases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is 'Unprecedented Experience Visually'

Amazon Set to Acquire Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Following Cannes Deal

Amazon Set to Acquire Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Following Cannes Deal

'Top Gun: Maverick' Scores Big Opening at the Box Office

'Top Gun: Maverick' Scores Big Opening at the Box Office

Val Kilmer and 'Top Gun' Cast Had 'Emotional Day' During Filming, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Unveils

Val Kilmer and 'Top Gun' Cast Had 'Emotional Day' During Filming, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Unveils

Ruben Ostlund Scores Second Palme d'Or After 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins the Prize at Cannes 2022

Ruben Ostlund Scores Second Palme d'Or After 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins the Prize at Cannes 2022

Bobby Brown Hopes Whitney Houston Biopic Focuses on Her Music as He Fears It'll Bring Personal Drama

Bobby Brown Hopes Whitney Houston Biopic Focuses on Her Music as He Fears It'll Bring Personal Drama

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem

'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem